Friday, February 14, 2025
Trump’s Executive Order On Birthright Citizenship Blocked By Fourth Federal Judge

In a significant legal setback for the Trump administration, U.S. President Donald Trump's executive order to end birthright citizenship was blocked indefinitely by a fourth federal judge.

In a significant legal setback for the Trump administration, U.S. President Donald Trump’s executive order to end birthright citizenship was blocked indefinitely by a fourth federal judge. This latest ruling comes as part of a growing string of legal challenges that have been mounted against the president’s policy changes, signaling a tough constitutional battle ahead.

A Continued Legal Setback for Trump’s Immigration Policy

The ruling by U.S. District Judge Leo Sorokin in Boston is a blow to the Trump administration’s attempt to curb birthright citizenship, a policy that guarantees U.S. citizenship to nearly anyone born on U.S. soil under the 14th Amendment of the Constitution. Judge Sorokin granted a preliminary injunction on Thursday, siding with 18 Democratic state attorneys general, the District of Columbia, and the city of San Francisco, effectively blocking the executive order from taking effect.

This decision follows previous rulings by federal judges in Seattle and Maryland, who had already blocked Trump’s policy. As in those cases, Sorokin agreed with the plaintiffs that they were likely to prevail in their lawsuits, citing long-standing precedent in favor of birthright citizenship.

In his decision, Sorokin emphasized the “straightforward application of settled Supreme Court precedent,” pointing to a landmark Supreme Court ruling from 1898. This ruling was later adopted into federal law by Congress in 1940, cementing birthright citizenship as a constitutional right. Sorokin reaffirmed that this precedent has been upheld for over a century by all three branches of the federal government.

Trump’s Battle Over Immigration and Birthright Citizenship

President Trump has long argued that birthright citizenship has been “abused” by undocumented immigrants, particularly those crossing the southern border. His executive order sought to end automatic citizenship for children born in the U.S. to parents who are in the country unlawfully or temporarily. The president claims that such policies encourage illegal immigration and place undue strain on U.S. resources.

However, Trump’s proposal to overturn over a century of constitutional precedent has faced fierce opposition. Legal experts and critics have warned that the executive order is likely unconstitutional and cannot easily override the protections enshrined in the 14th Amendment.

A Pattern of Legal Challenges to Trump’s Executive Orders

This ruling adds to a series of legal setbacks for President Trump’s administration, which has faced challenges to several of its executive actions in recent months. Not only has the birthright citizenship policy been blocked, but Trump’s attempts to freeze federal spending and reduce the U.S. government workforce through buyout offers have also been struck down by multiple federal judges.

With numerous lawsuits pending, including those challenging other executive orders, it’s clear that the president’s policies will continue to face significant legal hurdles. Trump has vowed to press on with his policy changes, but the judicial pushback suggests that his administration will have a difficult road ahead.

The Case and Future Legal Battles

The case, titled State of New Jersey v. Trump (25-cv-10139), is being heard in the U.S. District Court for the District of Massachusetts (Boston). As the legal challenges continue to unfold, the ultimate fate of Trump’s birthright citizenship policy will likely be determined by higher courts, potentially reaching the U.S. Supreme Court.

For now, though, the president’s controversial executive order remains blocked, and the administration’s legal team must regroup and navigate the complex and contentious path to changing birthright citizenship laws.

Filed under

donald trump

