The executive order freezes assets, enforces travel bans, and targets ICC officials and their associates. Analysts see this as part of Trump’s broader agenda to challenge global institutions he views as biased.

US President Donald Trump has signed an executive order imposing sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC) for what he called “illegitimate and baseless” investigations against the United States and its close ally, Israel. The White House announced the move on Thursday, citing concerns over the court’s alleged abuse of power.

The sanctions come in response to an ICC arrest warrant issued against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and ongoing investigations into alleged war crimes committed by US troops in Afghanistan and Israeli forces in Gaza. The executive order includes asset freezes, travel bans, and restrictions on ICC officials, employees, their family members, and anyone aiding the court’s investigations.

In an interaction with NewsX, senior journalist Gautam Mukherjee supported Trump’s decision, calling it a “wise move” against an increasingly partisan ICC. He argued that the court lacks enforcement power and that the US should use its influence to counter international organizations that undermine its interests. Mukherjee also linked Trump’s broader policy initiatives to his aggressive stance, noting his rapid pace of executive actions in his second term.

Funding Terrorism

Reports suggest that USAID has been linked to funding terrorism in South Asia by providing assistance to the Falah-e-Insaniat Foundation (FIF), a Pakistan-based front for the designated terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). LeT was responsible for the deadly 26/11 Mumbai attacks, which killed 166 people, including six Americans, and left over 300 injured. Despite being under investigation for allegedly supporting FIF, USAID reportedly continued its financial assistance, raising serious concerns about misuse of American taxpayer money. The revelation has sparked outrage, as it highlights potential lapses in oversight and raises questions about USAID’s role in funding organizations tied to extremism.

Former diplomat Ambassador Pradeep Kapur, speaking on the matter, highlighted how international organizations, including the ICC and USAID, have strayed from their original objectives. He suggested that these institutions have been misused for political interference, sometimes working against democratically elected governments.

Kapur also pointed to broader geopolitical tensions, alleging that elements within the US, including leftist groups, Islamist factions, and foreign powers like China, have contributed to internal disruption. He referenced past US involvement in regions such as Myanmar and Bangladesh, where, according to him, American agencies supported rebel groups under the guise of promoting democracy.

The latest move by Trump signals a hardline approach toward global institutions that challenge US policies. Political analysts suggest that more sanctions could follow, potentially targeting European nations or NATO, as Trump seeks to reshape America’s role in the international order. The ICC has yet to officially respond to the sanctions, but the decision is expected to intensify tensions between the US and the court, further polarizing the global debate on international justice.

