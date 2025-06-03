Trump’s FEMA Head Claims He Didn’t Know U.S Has A Hurricane Season, Says Report

David Richardson, the newly appointed head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), stunned agency staff and sparked political backlash this week after reportedly stating he was unaware that the United States has an annual hurricane season.

According to a Reuters report citing four sources, the controversial remark was made during a routine staff briefing, leaving many inside FEMA confused and alarmed. It remains unclear whether Richardson was joking, speaking literally, or referencing something else entirely. However, the comment has reignited concerns over his lack of disaster management experience, especially as the U.S. enters what is forecast to be an active and potentially destructive hurricane season.

The Atlantic hurricane season officially began on Sunday, June 1, and runs through November. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has projected up to 10 hurricanes this year, making preparedness critical.

A spokesperson for the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), FEMA’s parent agency, dismissed the remark as a joke and insisted FEMA is prepared. “Under Secretary Kristi Noem and Administrator Richardson, FEMA is becoming a leaner, state-empowered disaster response agency,” the spokesperson said.

Leadership under scrutiny

Still, Richardson’s leadership is under scrutiny. Despite initially telling staff in May to expect a new disaster response plan, he announced during Monday’s all-hands meeting that he would not issue any updates, citing concerns about contradicting the FEMA Review Council a body created by President Donald Trump to oversee FEMA’s operations.

Criticism came swiftly from lawmakers. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer posted the Reuters headline on X, writing: “Unaware of why he hasn’t been fired yet.” Congressman Bennie Thompson, senior Democrat on the House Homeland Security Committee, was blunt: “Disaster response is no joke. If you don’t know what or when hurricane season is, you’re not qualified to run FEMA. Get someone knowledgeable in there.”

Administration’s push

The controversy comes amid a wider shake-up at FEMA. Richardson was appointed in May after Trump fired his predecessor, Cameron Hamilton, who had publicly clashed with the administration over FEMA’s direction. Since Trump took office in January, nearly 2,000 FEMA staff about one-third of the agency have been laid off or resigned as part of the administration’s push to downsize the federal government and shift disaster response responsibilities to individual states.

Sources say Richardson has referenced his background as a Marine artillery officer and former assistant secretary at DHS’ counter-weapons division as qualifications. But staff inside FEMA remain concerned, particularly with reduced hurricane training and scaled-back state-level workshops due to new travel restrictions.

Despite DHS Secretary Noem’s earlier statements about phasing out FEMA entirely, she recently approved Richardson’s request to retain over 2,600 short-term FEMA disaster response workers who comprise 40% of the agency’s workforce and play a vital role during emergencies.

As hurricane season intensifies, the spotlight remains firmly on FEMA’s leadership and its ability to respond effectively to climate-driven natural disasters that claim lives and cost billions annually.

