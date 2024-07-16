Trump's First Appearance in Public Since The Assassination Attempt

Donald Trump On Monday makes hero like first appearance in public at Republican National Convention in Milwaukee since being wounded in the killing attempt.

Read also – Reddit User Calls Delhi Airport Experience ‘Nightmare’, Feels Ashamed of Being Indian

Former US President Trump appeared at a packed arena, wearing a white bandage on his ear following a recent incident at a Pennsylvania rally. He received a standing ovation from enthusiastic supporters. Trump, 78, did not speak at the convention but stood with his new running mate, Senator J.D. Vance, enjoying the applause and chants of “USA! USA!” He sat with Vance in a VIP box alongside other Republican leaders like Byron Donalds and Mike Johnson.

Trump, dressed in a blue suit and his iconic red tie, smiled and clapped as speakers took the stage to address the convention and express gratitude for his resilience after the recent attack. Sean O’Brien, president of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters, praised Trump’s toughness amid Saturday’s events, which drew loud cheers from the crowd. Trump is set to formally accept his party’s nomination on Thursday to challenge President Joe Biden in the November 5 election.