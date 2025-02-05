Trump’s Gaza ‘Takeover’ Proposal Signals Major Shift In US Policy

In a surprising and provocative move, U.S. President Donald Trump proposed "taking over" the Gaza Strip and transforming it into "the Riviera of the Middle East."

In a surprising and provocative move, U.S. President Donald Trump proposed “taking over” the Gaza Strip and transforming it into “the Riviera of the Middle East.” His remarks, made during Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s visit to Washington, have drawn widespread condemnation and marked a sharp break from long-standing U.S. policy supporting a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine.

Proposal Met with Global Backlash

Trump’s suggestion to displace Palestinians from Gaza sparked outrage, particularly across the Arab world. Critics denounced the idea as a form of ethnic cleansing and a violation of international law. Sina Toossi of the Center for International Policy warned that such a move “would guarantee a broader regional conflict” and shatter the U.S.’s traditional stance on a two-state solution.

Following the backlash, White House spokesperson Karoline Leavitt clarified that the U.S. had no plans to finance Gaza’s reconstruction or commit troops to the region. Secretary of State Marco Rubio described Trump’s proposal as a “generous move,” emphasizing that the displacement of Palestinians was intended to be temporary during the territory’s reconstruction.

Unclear Motives and Feasibility Concerns

It remains uncertain whether Trump’s comments were a genuine policy proposal, a negotiation tactic, or a distraction. Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff and national security advisor Mike Waltz questioned the feasibility of rebuilding Gaza, calling it “uninhabitable for years.”

Despite Trump’s assertion that Palestinians “would love” to leave Gaza, experts have expressed skepticism, noting the strong historical and cultural ties Palestinians have to their land.

Impact on the Two-State Solution

Trump’s remarks have been seen as undermining decades of U.S. foreign policy supporting a two-state solution. Brian Finucane, a U.S. foreign policy expert at the International Crisis Group, highlighted that the comments cast doubt on the administration’s support for peaceful coexistence between Israel and a future Palestinian state.

Netanyahu’s Praise and Regional Implications

Netanyahu, who opposes the creation of a Palestinian state, praised Trump’s “out-of-the-box” thinking. However, experts warn that pursuing such a radical proposal would likely destabilize the region and complicate efforts to negotiate a ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

As the second phase of ceasefire negotiations unfolds, it remains to be seen whether Trump will push for a diplomatic resolution or allow Israel to resume its military campaign.

