Trump’s ‘Golden Dome’ Missile Defense Shield Plans Advance As Hegseth Weighs In

The U.S. Space Command announced on Wednesday that it has finalized its recommendations for former President Donald Trump’s proposed “Golden Dome” missile defense system. These plans have now been handed off to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth for further review and potential approval.

This ambitious initiative was one of Trump’s earliest directives upon returning to office. If realized, it would mark a significant shift in U.S. defense policy — placing space-based weapons into orbit with the ability to intercept and destroy enemy missiles almost immediately after launch.

Pushing Forward with Space-Based Interceptors

Trump’s executive order in January gave the military a 60-day deadline to present a conceptual framework for the project. This accelerated timeline was driven in part by recent advancements in hypersonic technology, especially China’s 2021 test of a weapon that briefly entered orbit before reentering Earth’s atmosphere — a technological leap that sent ripples through the Pentagon.

“It’s time that we can clearly say that we need space fires and we need weapons systems. We need orbital interceptors,” said Gen. Stephen Whiting, who leads the U.S. Space Command, during the Space Symposium in Colorado. “We call these weapons, and we need them to deter a space conflict and to be successful if we end up in such a fight.”

According to Col. Matthew Wroten, who oversees global warfare requirements at Space Command, multiple strategies were drafted and evaluated by the Joint Chiefs of Staff before being submitted to Hegseth. However, no specific details about the options have been disclosed publicly.

The Department of Defense confirmed it is working to meet the requirements laid out in Trump’s order. While Space Command hasn’t released a projected cost for the project, Wroten noted that financial estimates were included in the submitted plans.

Trump hinted this week that his proposed 2026 defense budget could reach nearly $1 trillion — potentially covering programs like the Golden Dome.

From Iron Dome to Golden Dome: A Modern Shift

Initially dubbed “Iron Dome,” the initiative was rebranded as “Golden Dome” by the Pentagon in February to distinguish it from Israel’s Iron Dome system and emphasize its space-focused mission.

With initial options now delivered, Space Command is shifting its attention to outlining specific technical and operational requirements. These blueprints will guide which capabilities the military will prioritize and which commercially available technologies defense contractors could provide.

The vision is to create a layered defense network that integrates existing missile defense tools with cutting-edge orbital systems.

This isn’t the first time a U.S. president has aimed for the stars. Back in the 1980s, Ronald Reagan introduced the Strategic Defense Initiative, often dubbed “Star Wars.” Despite its bold ambitions, the plan never materialized due to technological limitations and high costs.

Now, with newer technology and increased geopolitical pressure, Trump’s Golden Dome could be the modern revival of that old dream — one that’s closer than ever to becoming reality.

