Trump’s Mass Deportation Begins: 20,407 Undocumented Indian Migrants Could Be Sent Back

Thousands of Indian migrants in the U.S. now face an uncertain future as President Donald Trump launches his mass deportation drive. The first flight carrying Indian deportees has already left, signaling the administration’s aggressive crackdown on illegal immigration.

United States President Donald Trump has begun implementing one of his key election campaign promises: the mass deportation of illegal immigrants. The first wave of deportations is currently underway, affecting migrants from various countries, including India. On Tuesday, a U.S. military aircraft carrying Indian migrants left the country, marking the administration’s firm stance against the estimated 11 million undocumented migrants in the United States.

“When I am reelected, we will begin the largest deportation operation in American history,” Trump had stated during his campaign.

First Flight Carrying Indian Migrants Departs

A U.S. Air Force C-17 aircraft carrying 205 Indian nationals took off from San Antonio, Texas, at around 3 AM IST, sources revealed. The flight is en route to Amritsar, Punjab, with a scheduled stop in Ramstein, Germany, for refueling. Each deportee was verified before being put on the flight, ensuring compliance with legal protocols.

Officials indicate that this is likely the first of multiple flights, with more deportations expected in the coming weeks.

The U.S. Embassy has not officially confirmed the deportation but reiterated the government’s firm stance on border security.

“These actions send a clear message: illegal migration is not worth the risk,” a spokesperson said.

Who Is Being Deported Other Than Indian Migrants?

The Trump administration is targeting undocumented migrants, including those apprehended during President Joe Biden’s tenure. According to The New York Times, previous deportations to Latin America primarily included individuals detained under Biden’s administration.

Currently, the U.S. government is utilizing both commercial airlines and military aircraft for these deportations. The Pentagon has confirmed that more than 5,000 migrants from El Paso, Texas, and San Diego, California, will be deported. So far, military aircraft have transported migrants to Guatemala, Peru, and Honduras.

How Many Indians Will Be Affected?

This mass deportation drive highlights the U.S. government’s strict border enforcement policies and is expected to impact thousands of Indian nationals residing illegally in the country.

According to Bloomberg News, U.S. and Indian authorities have identified 18,000 illegal Indian migrants. Furthermore, Pew Research Center estimates that approximately 725,000 illegal immigrants from India live in the U.S., making them the third-largest unauthorized immigrant group after Mexico and El Salvador.

At least 20,407 undocumented Indians could be directly impacted by this move. Of these, 17,940 have final removal orders, while 2,467 are currently detained under the Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) division of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). These figures, last updated in 2022, are likely to be higher today.

Will India Accept the Deportees?

India has indicated its willingness to facilitate the return of its undocumented nationals.

“With every country, and the U.S. is no exception, we have always maintained that if any of our citizens are there illegally, and if we are sure that they are our citizens, we have always been open to their legitimate return to India,” said External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar last month.

However, the exact number of individuals who will be repatriated remains uncertain. Following a conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Trump expressed confidence that India would cooperate.

“He [Modi] will do what’s right,” Trump stated regarding India’s role in taking back deported Indian migrants.

Trump’s Broader Immigration Crackdown

Trump has consistently prioritized immigration enforcement, making it a central theme of his 2024 campaign. After assuming office in January, he reiterated his pledge to expel illegal immigrants.

“All illegal entry will be immediately halted, and we will begin the process of returning millions and millions of illegal aliens back to the places from which they came,” he stated in his inauguration speech.

Under his administration, several key immigration policies have been dismantled, including:

CBP One Mobile Application : This Customs and Border Protection tool, which allowed migrants to schedule border entry appointments, has been shut down.

: This Customs and Border Protection tool, which allowed migrants to schedule border entry appointments, has been shut down. Birthright Citizenship : Trump has ended automatic citizenship for children born to undocumented migrants in the U.S.

: Trump has ended automatic citizenship for children born to undocumented migrants in the U.S. Refugee Programs: Several refugee resettlement programs have been scaled back or terminated.

On January 29, Trump announced the construction of a migrant detention facility at Guantanamo Bay, a site historically used to house terrorism suspects post-9/11. The facility is expected to accommodate up to 30,000 migrants. Additionally, the U.S. military has proposed using the Buckley Space Force Base in Colorado to detain migrants.

Consequences for Countries That Refuse Deportees

Countries resisting the deportation of their nationals may face economic repercussions. Last week, House Speaker Mike Johnson warned that the U.S. Congress was prepared to impose sanctions on nations refusing to accept deported migrants.

A recent example of such measures involved Colombia. When the South American nation refused to allow a U.S. military plane carrying deportees to land, Trump responded by imposing a 25% tariff on all Colombian goods. The swift retaliation prompted Colombia to arrange its own flights to repatriate its citizens, averting a trade dispute with its largest trading partner.

On Saturday, Trump further escalated trade penalties, announcing a 25% tariff on Canada and Mexico—two of the U.S.’s top trading partners—citing their role in illegal migration and drug trafficking across borders.

