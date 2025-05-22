Trump stunned Ramaphosa and others alike by showcasing a video alleging racial violence against white farmers in South Africa.

U.S. President Donald Trump stunned South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and observers alike by showcasing a video alleging racial violence against white farmers in South Africa — claims discredited by experts and officials, The Associated Press reported on Thursday.

“Turn the lights down,” Trump instructed as a television was wheeled into the Oval Office, according to AP. “It’s a terrible sight. I’ve never seen anything like it,” he added after the video concluded, which depicted Black South African politicians — none affiliated with Ramaphosa’s government — using rhetoric over archival footage and images of white crosses symbolising slain farmers.

Reports suggest the South African president, in Washington to discuss trade and diplomatic cooperation, appeared taken aback. “I’d like to know where that is,” Ramaphosa reportedly said, adding, “Because this I’ve never seen.”

Wednesday’s Oval Office confrontation mirrored the tension seen during Trump’s 2024 meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, though this encounter remained more restrained.

Trump persisted, brandishing a stack of printed reports. “Death. Death. Horrible death,” he reportedly said, referring to alleged attacks on white farmers. His administration has granted asylum to several Afrikaner families, citing racial discrimination.

Ramaphosa, maintaining composure, denied any claims of any ongoing “genocide” and invited Trump to hear from others in the South African delegation, the report said.

Among those was Johann Rupert, a billionaire Afrikaner and luxury goods magnate. “We have too many deaths. And it’s across the board. It’s not only white farmers,” Rupert clarified, per AP.

Rupert also advocated for expanding internet access in rural areas. “We need Starlink at every local police station,” he said, referencing the Elon Musk-led satellite internet venture. Musk, who was also present at the meeting, has previously claimed that he is unable to operate Starlink in South Africa on account of being white.

The moment briefly turned nostalgic as Rupert reminded Trump of their shared history. “You and I lived in New York in the 70s. We never thought that New York could be what it became,” AP quoted him as saying. He expressed optimism about South Africa’s future, reportedly saying, “I often go to bed without locking the door.”

Trump, visibly enjoying the presence of fellow golf enthusiasts, also engaged with legendary South African golfers Ernie Els and Retief Goosen. “They’re champions. I respect champions,” Trump said.

An off-topic question about the Pentagon accepting a donated Boeing 747 from Qatar prompted a sharp rebuke from Trump, who accused the reporter of trying to deflect attention from the “real” issue of white farmers in South Africa. Ramaphosa interjected with humor, “I wish I had a plane to give you.” Trump, for his part, said, “I wish you did. I would take it.”

After the meeting, Ramaphosa addressed reporters, brushing aside the unexpected turn of events. “You wanted to see drama and something really big happening,” he said, according to AP. “And I’m sorry that we disappointed you somewhat when it comes to that.”