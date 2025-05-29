Home
Trump’s New Kennedy Center VP Gets Fired Over Beliefs On Gay Marriage

Floyd Brown, a conservative commentator and author, claims he was fired from his newly appointed role as Vice President at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts due to his Christian beliefs on marriage.

Floyd Brown, a conservative commentator and author, claims he was fired from his newly appointed role as Vice President at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts due to his Christian beliefs on marriage. His removal came just a month after joining the institution and shortly after CNN reached out for a comment on his past remarks regarding traditional marriage and the influence of homosexuality in Republican politics.

The Dismissal and Response

Brown shared on X (formerly Twitter) that his termination came merely two hours after CNN contacted him and Kennedy Center President Richard Grenell, who is openly gay and married to a man. According to Brown, he was told directly that unless he recanted his prior views on traditional marriage, his role at the Kennedy Center would be terminated. He chose not to withdraw his statements, citing his commitment to Biblical teachings, and was subsequently dismissed.

In a formal response to CNN, Brown emphasized that his personal views have never interfered with his professional conduct. He noted, “As a Christian I am called to work with others of different beliefs and worldviews,” and added that he had no intention of offending anyone. He reiterated his respect for Grenell and his mission to promote American performing arts.

Despite requesting a direct conversation with Grenell and a clearer explanation for his removal, Brown stated that those requests were ignored. He interpreted the action as a preemptive move to shield the Kennedy Center from potential backlash tied to an unpublished CNN report.

A Broader Cultural Conflict

Brown’s ousting has ignited discussion among conservatives, especially within the MAGA-aligned community, about the balance between religious conviction and public roles in arts and governance. In his post, Brown stood by his beliefs, asserting, “My beliefs are much more common to Biblical Christianity.” He described the MAGA movement as a coalition of people with differing beliefs working toward a shared goal.

Must Read: Heightened Demonstration Alert Issued By U.S. Embassy In Dhaka

 

Gay Marriage John F Kennedy Center

