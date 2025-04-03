Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Thursday, April 3, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Trump’s New Tariffs Shake Global Markets, But Russia and North Korea Are Missing—Here’s Why

Trump’s New Tariffs Shake Global Markets, But Russia and North Korea Are Missing—Here’s Why

A White House official, speaking anonymously to The New York Times, explained that these nations were excluded because they already face extensive U.S. sanctions that limit trade.

Trump’s New Tariffs Shake Global Markets, But Russia and North Korea Are Missing—Here’s Why


U.S. President Donald Trump has announced sweeping new tariffs on imports from multiple countries, aiming to protect American industries. However, Russia and North Korea are excluded from the list.

Unveiling the tariffs in a dramatic White House Rose Garden speech on Wednesday, Trump declared the move a “Liberation Day” for American manufacturing. The new tariff structure imposes a 34% tax on imports from China, 20% on the European Union, 24% on Japan, and 26% on India, with a baseline tariff of 10% for most other countries, including the United Kingdom and Australia.

Why Were Russia and North Korea Left Out?

Despite the broad scope of the tariffs, Russia, North Korea, Cuba, and Belarus were noticeably absent from the list. A White House official, speaking anonymously to The New York Times, explained that these nations were excluded because they already face extensive U.S. sanctions that limit trade.

“Sanctions, not tariffs, restrict Russia’s economy, especially in finance, energy, and defense sectors,” noted a report by Elon Musk’s AI chatbot Grok. The U.S.-Russia trade volume had already plummeted from $35 billion in 2021 to just $3.5 billion in 2024 due to existing sanctions.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Moreover, Trump has recently hinted at additional sanctions on Russia, particularly targeting its oil industry. He has threatened to impose secondary tariffs on countries purchasing Russian oil, potentially impacting nations like India, China, Turkey, and several EU members.

Global Leaders Slams Trump Tariffs

The tariff announcement triggered an immediate backlash from key U.S. allies.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called the tariffs “totally unwarranted.”

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, a Trump ally, criticized the move as “wrong.”

The European Union vowed retaliatory measures, potentially affecting U.S. exports.

The financial markets reacted sharply. The S&P 500 dropped 1.5% in after-hours trading, while the U.S. dollar initially weakened against the euro before stabilizing.

Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts are already underway. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has invited Trump for a state visit, likely in an attempt to ease trade tensions.

ALSO READ: Global Leaders Condemn US President Trump For Imposing Sweeping Tariffs

 

 

Filed under

donald trump Liberation Day north korea russia Tariffs

newsx

Trump Slaps 10% Tariff On Uninhabited Heard and McDonald Islands, Internet Says, ‘Penguins Will Pay?’
newsx

Trump’s New Tariffs Shake Global Markets, But Russia and North Korea Are Missing—Here’s Why
newsx

OnlyFans Founder Joins Crypto Firm In Late-Stage Bid To Acquire TikTok
Union Home Minister Amit

Lok Sabha Adopts Statutory Resolution Confirming Imposition Of President’s Rule In Manipur
newsx

Wall Street Tumbles As Trump’s Sweeping Tariffs Shock Markets
newsx

Global Leaders Condemn US President Trump For Imposing Sweeping Tariffs
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Trump Slaps 10% Tariff On Uninhabited Heard and McDonald Islands, Internet Says, ‘Penguins Will Pay?’

Trump Slaps 10% Tariff On Uninhabited Heard and McDonald Islands, Internet Says, ‘Penguins Will Pay?’

OnlyFans Founder Joins Crypto Firm In Late-Stage Bid To Acquire TikTok

OnlyFans Founder Joins Crypto Firm In Late-Stage Bid To Acquire TikTok

Lok Sabha Adopts Statutory Resolution Confirming Imposition Of President’s Rule In Manipur

Lok Sabha Adopts Statutory Resolution Confirming Imposition Of President’s Rule In Manipur

Wall Street Tumbles As Trump’s Sweeping Tariffs Shock Markets

Wall Street Tumbles As Trump’s Sweeping Tariffs Shock Markets

Global Leaders Condemn US President Trump For Imposing Sweeping Tariffs

Global Leaders Condemn US President Trump For Imposing Sweeping Tariffs

Entertainment

BTS World Tour 2025: When Will The Band Reunite? HYBE CEO Reveals Plans

BTS World Tour 2025: When Will The Band Reunite? HYBE CEO Reveals Plans

BCCI Plans To Scrap Pataudi Trophy? Sharmila Tagore Breaks Silence On Cricket’s Big Change!

BCCI Plans To Scrap Pataudi Trophy? Sharmila Tagore Breaks Silence On Cricket’s Big Change!

Hollywood Icon Val Kilmer Dies At 65 – Remembering His Best Roles From ‘Top Gun’ To ‘Tombstone’

Hollywood Icon Val Kilmer Dies At 65 – Remembering His Best Roles From ‘Top Gun’

Is Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies Plagiarized To Burqa City?

Is Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies Plagiarized To Burqa City?

Who Was Val Kilmer? Hollywood’s Iconic Batman Actor Passes Away At 65

Who Was Val Kilmer? Hollywood’s Iconic Batman Actor Passes Away At 65

Lifestyle

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank Ideas

What Is April Fools’ Day? Know All About It’s Origins And Find Some Fun Prank

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

Are April Fools’ Day Babies Actually Fools? Debunking Popular Myths

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

H&M ‘AI Generated’ Clones To Replace Human Models, Here’s How The Internet Is Reacting

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

Royalty, Legends And Lost Mysteries: What Lies Beneath The Sand Of Rajasthan?

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture And Heritage

From Folk Music To Traditional Dresses: Bet You Didn’t Know This About Goa’s Rich Culture