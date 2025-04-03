Trump’s New Tariffs Shake Global Markets, But Russia and North Korea Are Missing—Here’s Why

A White House official, speaking anonymously to The New York Times, explained that these nations were excluded because they already face extensive U.S. sanctions that limit trade.

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced sweeping new tariffs on imports from multiple countries, aiming to protect American industries. However, Russia and North Korea are excluded from the list.

Unveiling the tariffs in a dramatic White House Rose Garden speech on Wednesday, Trump declared the move a “Liberation Day” for American manufacturing. The new tariff structure imposes a 34% tax on imports from China, 20% on the European Union, 24% on Japan, and 26% on India, with a baseline tariff of 10% for most other countries, including the United Kingdom and Australia.

Why Were Russia and North Korea Left Out?

Despite the broad scope of the tariffs, Russia, North Korea, Cuba, and Belarus were noticeably absent from the list. A White House official, speaking anonymously to The New York Times, explained that these nations were excluded because they already face extensive U.S. sanctions that limit trade.

“Sanctions, not tariffs, restrict Russia’s economy, especially in finance, energy, and defense sectors,” noted a report by Elon Musk’s AI chatbot Grok. The U.S.-Russia trade volume had already plummeted from $35 billion in 2021 to just $3.5 billion in 2024 due to existing sanctions.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Moreover, Trump has recently hinted at additional sanctions on Russia, particularly targeting its oil industry. He has threatened to impose secondary tariffs on countries purchasing Russian oil, potentially impacting nations like India, China, Turkey, and several EU members.

Global Leaders Slams Trump Tariffs

The tariff announcement triggered an immediate backlash from key U.S. allies.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called the tariffs “totally unwarranted.”

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, a Trump ally, criticized the move as “wrong.”

The European Union vowed retaliatory measures, potentially affecting U.S. exports.

The financial markets reacted sharply. The S&P 500 dropped 1.5% in after-hours trading, while the U.S. dollar initially weakened against the euro before stabilizing.

Meanwhile, diplomatic efforts are already underway. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has invited Trump for a state visit, likely in an attempt to ease trade tensions.

ALSO READ: Global Leaders Condemn US President Trump For Imposing Sweeping Tariffs