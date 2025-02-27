Trump’s Policy Reversal: Has US Resumed F-16 Aid to Pakistan?

Reversing his earlier hardline stance, President Donald Trump has resumed military funding to Pakistan for its F-16 fighter jets—despite previously suspending aid over terrorism concerns. The move, coupled with a surprising offer to sell advanced F-35 stealth jets to India, signals a strategic recalibration in South Asia that could reshape regional power dynamics.

In a striking policy shift during his second term, President Donald Trump has upended several decisions from his previous administration. Among the most notable changes is the resumption of funding to Pakistan for the maintenance of its F-16 fighter jet fleet, while extending an unexpected offer to sell F-35 stealth aircraft to India—Pakistan’s long-standing regional rival.

US Oversight on F-16 Usage

Shortly after his re-election in January 2025, Trump implemented a 90-day freeze on foreign aid to prioritize America’s domestic interests. The freeze, which included humanitarian assistance, was partially lifted by the end of the month, with military aid granted to key US allies Egypt and Israel. However, a lesser-known list of 243 exceptions to the freeze, obtained by Reuters earlier this month, revealed a surprising entry—US$397 million in funding to support Pakistan’s F-16 fighter jet fleet.

The renewed aid comes with strict conditions. The United States will closely monitor the use of Pakistan’s F-16 jets, ensuring they are deployed exclusively for counterterrorism (CT) and counterinsurgency (COIN) operations—not against India. This aligns with the US military sale agreement, which restricts the operational use of these aircraft.

Why is Trump Reinstating F-16 Support to Pakistan?

Trump’s decision to reinstate F-16 support marks a sharp departure from his hardline stance in January 2018, when he froze all defense and security aid to Pakistan. At the time, Trump accused Pakistan of harboring terrorist groups and failing to cooperate with US counterterrorism efforts.

“The United States has foolishly given Pakistan more than 33 billion dollars in aid over the last 15 years, and they have given us nothing but lies & deceit,” Trump had posted on social media. “They give safe havens to the terrorists we hunt in Afghanistan…No more!”

Despite the suspension, the Biden administration approved a US$450 million F-16 sustainment deal in September 2022, aimed at maintaining Pakistan’s fleet without enhancing its capabilities—a move that was met with strong opposition from India.

India’s Objections

India had raised “serious objections” to the US-Pakistan deal in 2022. However, US officials maintained that the agreement was a commercial sale rather than military assistance. The latest funding announcement is expected to reignite tensions, though the Indian government has yet to issue an official response.

Past incidents have exacerbated mistrust between India and Pakistan regarding the F-16 fleet. Following India’s air strikes on terrorist camps in Balakot in 2019, Pakistan allegedly deployed F-16 jets in a retaliatory operation. While India claimed to have downed one of Pakistan’s F-16s, Islamabad denied the accusation. The US reportedly reprimanded Pakistan for violating the operational terms of the fighter jets.

Indian social media users have already voiced anger over the new funding decision, with many recalling the 2019 air clash and accusing Pakistan of exploiting US military aid for purposes beyond counterterrorism.

Trump’s Mixed Legacy on Pakistan

During his first term, Trump adopted a tough stance against Pakistan, suspending defense aid and accusing the country of enabling terrorist groups such as the Taliban and the Haqqani Network. However, the administration approved $125 million in logistical and technical support for Pakistan’s F-16 fleet in July 2019, following a meeting with then-Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The Biden administration later reversed Trump’s 2018 suspension entirely, authorizing the US$450 million sustainment package. India’s External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar criticized the decision at the time, remarking, “You’re not fooling anybody by saying these things,” in reference to US claims that the package was solely for counterterrorism efforts.

Why Now? Security and Strategic Interests

The rationale behind Trump’s latest policy shift remains unclear, particularly in light of his administration’s closer ties with India. However, deteriorating security conditions in Pakistan—marked by a surge in attacks from the Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) and Baloch Liberation Army (BLA)—may have prompted the move as part of broader US counterterrorism priorities.

The US relies on programs like Blue Lantern and Golden Sentry to monitor the end use of military equipment. While these systems have been effective globally, their efficacy during active military confrontations, such as the 2019 India-Pakistan standoff, remains untested.

Balancing South Asia’s Power Dynamics

The simultaneous resumption of F-16 aid to Pakistan and the offer of F-35 jets to India presents a delicate balancing act by the Trump administration. The offer of the cutting-edge F-35 Lightning II to India signals Washington’s strategic interest in strengthening ties with New Delhi. However, it also complicates the already fragile balance of power in South Asia.

