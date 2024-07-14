Trump's Potential Running Mate Alleges Biden's Connection To Pennsylvania Rally Shooting: 'Not Just An Isolated Incident'

The potential running mate of former US President Donald Trump, JD Vance, has blamed former US President Joe Biden’s campaign for the shooting at Trump’s campaign rally in Pennsylvania’s Butler.

In a post on X, Vance stated, “Today is not just some isolated incident. The central premise of the Biden campaign is that President Donald Trump is an authoritarian fascist who must be stopped at all costs. That rhetoric led directly to President Trump’s attempted assassination.”

Donald Trump was on stage at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania’s Butler before gunshots rang out and Secret Service agents stormed the stage, The Hill reported.

The Secret Service agents surrounded the Republican candidate and escorted him off the stage, with blood visible across his face. He raised his fist towards the crowd as he was escorted away by law enforcement personnel.

According to the US Secret Service’s statement, one spectator was killed and another was critically injured and the incident is being investigated. The US Secret Service personnel neutralized the shooter, who is now dead. Hours after the shooting, Donald Trump said that the bullet pierced the upper part of his ear.

US Representative Mike Collins has called for filing charges against US President Joe Biden for inciting an assassination.

In a post on X, Collins stated, “The Republican District Attorney in Butler County, PA, should immediately file charges against Joseph R Biden for inciting an assassination.”

Indian-American entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy condemned the attack on Donald Trump, terming it “unacceptable” and urging Americans to unite around the truth that whatever happened on Saturday was unacceptable. He said that he and his wife mourn for the spectator at the rally who was killed by the shooter.

In a post on X, stated, “First they sued him. Then they prosecuted him. Then they tried to take him off the ballot. The only thing more tragic than what just happened is that, if we’re being honest, it wasn’t totally a shock. Biden’s inevitable ritual condemnation of political violence today (when it comes) will be insufficient and irrelevant. No amount of verbiage today changes the toxic national climate that led to this tragedy.”

“Apoorva (Ramaswamy’s wife) and I mourn for the rally attendee who was apparently killed by the shooter. We believe the fact that President Trump is safe right now is nothing short of an act of God. My heart tells me God intervened not just for Trump, but for our nation. Today, the future survival of the United States of America came down to less than a hair’s width in the path of a bullet. If any good comes of today, let it be this: Americans just had the chance to see our next President’s true character, unvarnished.

He took the fire, he took the hit, he felt the blood, and then he stood right back up for the people he was put here to lead. Regardless of who you vote for, let’s unite around the TRUTH that what happened today is unacceptable, now and forever,” he added.

He even invoked the words of Thomas Jefferson. Vivek Ramaswamy said, ‘May we all remember Thomas Jefferson’s words 225 years ago: “A little patience, and we shall see the reign of witches pass over, their spells dissolve, and the people, recovering their true sight, restore their government to its true principles.

It is true that in the meantime, we are suffering deeply in spirit, and incurring the horrors of a war and long oppressions…And if we feel their power just sufficiently to hoop us together, it will be the happiest situation in which we can exist. If the game runs sometimes against us, we must have patience till luck turns, and then we shall have an opportunity to winning back the principles we have lost, for this is a game where principles are at stake’.”

Condemning the shooting incident at Trump’s rally in Pennsylvania, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley said that violence against presidential candidates must not be normalised.

In a post on X, Nikki Haley stated, “This should horrify every freedom loving American. Violence against presidential candidates must never be normalised. We are lifting up Donald Trump, the entire Trump family, and all in attendance in prayer.”

Earlier, Donald Trump, in his first account of being shot at during a rally in Pennsylvania, said that the bullet fired at him “pierced” the upper part of his right ear. He thanked the US Secret Service and law enforcement for their rapid response to the shooting that just took place in Pennsylvania’s Butler. He offered condolences to the family of a person who was killed at the rally and the person who was injured.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump stated, “I want to thank The United States Secret Service, and all of Law Enforcement, for their rapid response on the shooting that just took place in Butler, Pennsylvania. Most importantly, I want to extend my condolences to the family of the person at the Rally who was killed, and also to the family of another person that was badly injured.”

“It is incredible that such an act can take place in our Country.

Nothing is known at this time about the shooter, who is now dead. I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin. Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA,” he added.

Speaking to CBS News, law enforcement sources said that the suspect was shooting with an AR-style rifle from 200-300 feet away. According to law enforcement sources, the gunman was on top of a shed outside the security perimeter set up by the Secret Service.

