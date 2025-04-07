Trump’s Reciprocal Tariffs: Over 50 Nations Rush To Negotiate As Stock Markets Face Crisis

In a week marked by intense market volatility and diplomatic scrambling, the United States finds itself at the center of a storm it unleashed. Following President Donald Trump's dramatic rollout of sweeping "reciprocal tariffs" last week, more than 50 countries have contacted the White House to initiate trade negotiations, according to top Trump administration officials.

The tariff policy, which includes substantial new trade barriers—34% on China, 27% on India, and 20% on the European Union—has sent shockwaves through the global economy, triggering a stock market meltdown and reigniting fears of a potential recession.

Despite the financial turmoil, the Trump administration remains firm in defending the new tariffs, portraying them not as economic self-sabotage but as a bold strategy to reset America’s place in the global trade order.

Global Rush to the Negotiating Table

The tariffs may have rocked world markets, but they’ve also driven many countries straight to Washington’s doorstep.

BREAKING: Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett just announced that over 50 countries have already reached out to begin negotiations following President Trump’s new tariff policies: “I got a report from the USDR last night that more than 50 countries have reached out to the… pic.twitter.com/6TFPfyH3mr — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) April 6, 2025

“I got a report from the USDR last night that more than 50 countries have reached out to the President to begin a negotiation. But they’re doing that because they understand that they bear a lot of the tariff,” said Kevin Hassett, Director of the U.S. National Economic Council, during an appearance on ABC News’ This Week.

The message from the White House is clear: the tariffs are working as intended—pressuring trade partners to come to the table.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent echoed this sentiment, saying Trump’s actions have placed the U.S. in a stronger negotiating position. “We could see from the jobs number on Friday, that was well above expectations, that we are moving forward, so I see no reason that we have to price in a recession,” he said.

Bessent also rejected concerns that a recession is imminent, highlighting the resilience of the U.S. labor market as proof that the economy remains on solid footing.

Markets in Freefall: Nearly $6 Trillion Wiped Out

Investors, however, did not share the administration’s confidence.

Last week saw the worst performance for U.S. stock markets since the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The S&P 500 alone plunged nearly 6%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average and Nasdaq also fell sharply, each losing about 5%.

The damage wasn’t confined to Wall Street. Stock exchanges across Asia and Europe plummeted:

Singapore tumbled over 7%

Malaysia fell by 4%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index nosedived by 8.8%

Taiwan’s TSMC (a major semiconductor manufacturer) dropped 10%

Germany’s futures market was down 5%

Australia slid by 6.4%

Even crude oil prices collapsed to levels last seen in 2021, intensifying fears that the tariffs might tip the global economy into a prolonged slump.

Trump: “Sometimes You Have To Take Medicine”

President Trump, however, appears unfazed by the financial turmoil. Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One on Sunday after a weekend in Florida, he doubled down on the tariffs, likening them to a necessary cure.

“I don’t want anything to go down, but sometimes you have to take medicine to fix something, and we have been treated so badly by other countries,” Trump said.

He was also active on social media, trying to reassure the public about the long-term benefits of his controversial economic policy.

“We have massive financial deficits with China, the European Union, and many others. The only way this problem can be cured is with TARIFFS…They are already in effect, and a beautiful thing to behold,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, his social media platform. He added that Americans would understand the benefits of tariffs “someday.”

A Global Realignment—or Just the Beginning of a Trade War?

Trump’s reciprocal tariffs officially went into effect Saturday, and the early global reaction has been a mix of panic, negotiation, and uncertainty. While the White House insists these measures are a form of tough love that will ultimately benefit American workers and industries, many economists remain skeptical.

The sheer magnitude of the stock market loss—nearly $6 trillion in one week—is difficult to dismiss, especially as global trading partners brace for impact and begin plotting countermoves.

Yet inside the White House, there is optimism that this disruption marks the beginning of a new, more favorable era for U.S. trade.

