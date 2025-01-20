Trump’s Second-Term Cabinet Is More Diverse Than His First: From Vaccine Sceptic Robert F. Kennedy Jr To Elon Musk

Donald Trump, the former US president set to return to the White House in January for a second term, has announced a number of choices for his administration.Here are some of the names who got important positions in Trump’s cabinet:

Vice-President: J.D. Vance

The 39-year-old Republican candidate for U.S. Vice President, hailing from a working class family in America’s Rust Belt, has emerged as an ideologue and champion of Donald Trump’s right-wing nationalist movement.

J.D. Vance: Trump’s heir apparent

Mr. Vance argues that illegal immigrants are threatening the lives and livelihoods of the poorest Americans. He argues that new entrants into the community should be admitted on the terms of the current members — like the parents of Usha who immigrated from India. Mr. Vance is an opponent of abortion, and he will be questioned on this issue by the Democrats who hope to make it a key campaign issue. The VP candidate is a critic of U.S. aid to Ukraine, and aid in general though he strongly supports aid to Israel. He thinks the U.S. strategy should focus on Asia and China, and bother less about Europe and Russia.

White House chief of staff: Susie Wiles

President-elect Donald Trump has named Susie Wiles on Thursday (November 7, 2024), the manager of his victorious campaign, as his White House chief of staff, the first woman to ever hold the influential role.

Wiles is widely credited within and outside Trump’s inner circle for running what was, by far, his most disciplined and well-executed campaign, and was seen as the leading contender for the position. She largely avoided the spotlight, even refusing to take the mic to speak as Trump celebrated his victory early Wednesday morning.

Tom Homan: U.S. ‘border czar’

Mr. Trump said on Sunday (November 10, 2024) that Tom Homan, the former acting director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), will be in charge of the country’s borders in his new administration.

Mr. Homan will be “in charge of our nation’s borders (“The Border Czar”), including, but not limited to, the Southern Border, the Northern Border, all Maritime, and Aviation Security,” Mr. Trump said in a post on his Truth Social platform.

President-elect Trump to appoint former ICE director Tom Homan as U.S. ‘border czar’

Mr. Homan, who served in the Trump administration for a year and a half during his first term, is also a contender for secretary of homeland security.

Mr. Trump made cracking down on illegal immigration the central element of his campaign, promising mass deportations

Secretary of State: Marco Rubio

Mr. Trump on Monday (November 11, 2024) named Florida Sen. Marco Rubio to be secretary of state, making the critic-turned-ally his choice for top diplomat.

Mr. Rubio, 53, is a noted hawk on China, Cuba and Iran, and was a finalist to be Trump’s running mate on the Republican ticket last summer. Rubio is the vice chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee and a member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

Their relationship improved dramatically while Mr. Trump was in the White House. And as Mr. Trump campaigned for the presidency a third time, Mr. Rubio cheered his proposals. For instance, Mr. Rubio, who more than a decade ago helped craft immigration legislation that included a path to citizenship for people in the U.S. illegally, now supports Mr. Trump’s plan to use the U.S. military for mass deportations.

U.N. Ambassador: Elise Stefanik

Ms. Stefanik is a representative from New York and one of Trump’s staunchest defenders going back to his first impeachment. Ms. Stefanik has been selected to be U.N. Ambassador on Monday (November 11, 2024)

Elected to the House in 2014, Ms. Stefanik was selected by her Republican House colleagues as House Republican Conference chair in 2021, when former Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney was removed from the post after publicly criticizing Mr. Trump for falsely claiming he won the 2020 election. Mr. Stefanik, 40, has served in that role ever since as the third-ranking member of House leadership.

Stefanik’s questioning of university presidents over antisemitism on their campuses helped lead to two of those presidents resigning, further raising her national profile.

Homeland Security Secretary: Kristi Noem

Mr. Trump has chosen South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem to serve as the next Homeland Security Secretary, two sources familiar with the decision said on Tuesday (November 12, 2024).

She rose to national prominence after refusing to impose a statewide mask mandate during the COVID-19 pandemic .Ms. Noem faced widespread backlash in April when she wrote in a memoir that she shot to death an “untrainable” dog that she “hated” on her family farm. Some Trump advisers said they believed Ms. Noem’s stock fell in the former President’s eyes after that, at a time when she was still a vice presidential contender.

Director of the Central Intelligence Agency: John Ratcliffe

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said on Tuesday (November 12, 2024) that he had picked former Director of National Intelligence John Ratcliffe to serve as director of the Central Intelligence Agency.

Mr. Ratcliffe, a close ally of Mr. Trump, served as director of national intelligence at the end of his first term.

Mr. Ratcliffe was confirmed as the nation’s top spy in May 2020, eight months before Mr. Trump left office. A former member of the House of Representatives and U.S. attorney for Texas, he received no support from Senate Democrats during his confirmation.

Defense Secretary: Pete Hegseth

Mr. Hegseth, 44, a co-host of Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends Weekend”, has been picked up as Defense Secretary on Tuesday (November 12, 2024). He developed a friendship with Mr. Trump, who made regular appearances on the show. Mr. Hegseth served in the Army National Guard from 2002 to 2021, deploying to Iraq in 2005 and Afghanistan in 2011. He has two Bronze Stars.

Trump nominates Army veteran and Fox News host Pete Hegseth for defence secretary

Department of Government Efficiency: Elon Musk

On Tuesday (November 12, 2024) Elon Musk and former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy were made to lead the newly created Department of Government Efficiency.

Mr. Musk and Mr. Ramaswamy “will pave the way for my Administration to dismantle Government Bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal Agencies,” Mr. Trump said in a statement.

Donald Trump names Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy to lead newly formed Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)

Mr. Musk gave millions of dollars to support Mr. Trump’s presidential campaign and publicly appeared with him. Mr. Trump had said he would offer Mr. Musk, the world’s richest person, a role in his administration promoting government efficiency.

Environmental Protection Agency: Lee Zeldin

Mr. Zeldin has been selected to lead Environmental Protection Agencyon Tuesday (November 12, 2024). He does not appear to have any experience in environmental issues, but is a longtime supporter of the former president. The 44-year-old former U.S. House member from New York wrote on X, “We will restore US energy dominance, revitalize our auto industry to bring back American jobs, and make the US the global leader of AI.”

How much can US president-elect Donald Trump derail global climate action?

During his campaign, Mr. Trump often attacked the Biden administration’s promotion of electric vehicles, and incorrectly referred to a tax credit for EV purchases as a government mandate. Trump also often told his audiences during the campaign that his administration would “drill, baby, drill,” referring to his support for expanded petroleum exploration.

Ambassador to Israel: Mike Huckabee

Mr. Huckabee is a staunch defender of Israel and his intended nomination comes as Mr. Trump has promised to align U.S. foreign policy more closely with Israel’s interests as it wages wars against the Iran-backed Hamas and Hezbollah. Mr. Huckabee was selected as Ambassador to Israel on Tuesday (November 12, 2024).

“He loves Israel, and likewise the people of Israel love him,” Mr. Trump said in a statement adding, “Mike will work tirelessly to bring about peace in the Middle East.”

Mr. Huckabee, who ran unsuccessfully for the Republican nomination in 2008 and 2016, has been a popular figure among evangelical Christian conservatives, many of whom support Israel due to Old Testament writings that Jews are God’s chosen people and that Israel is their rightful homeland.

Attorney General: Pam Bondi

After Matt Gaetz, withdrew his name from consideration amid scrutiny over sex trafficking allegations, Donald Trump said on Thursday (November 21, 2024) he will nominate former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi to lead the Justice Department.

Ms. Bondi has been an outspoken defender of Trump. She was one of his lawyers during his first impeachment trial, when he was accused — but not convicted — of abusing his power as he tried to condition U.S. military assistance to Ukraine on that country investigating then-former Vice President Joe Biden. And she was among a group of Republicans who showed up to support Trump at his New York hush money criminal trial that ended in May with a conviction on 34 felony counts.

Director of National Intelligence: Tulsi Gabbard

Former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard has been tapped by Mr. Trump to be director of national intelligence on Wednesday (November 13, 2024), another example of Trump prizing loyalty over experience.

Ms. Gabbard, 43, was a Democratic House member who unsuccessfully sought the party’s 2020 presidential nomination before leaving the party in 2022. She endorsed Mr. Trump in August and campaigned often with him this fall, and she’s been accused of echoing Russian propaganda.

Ms. Gabbard, who has served in the Army National Guard for more than two decades, deploying to Iraq and Kuwait, would come to the role as an outsider compared to her predecessor. The current director, Avril Haines, was confirmed by the Senate in 2021 following several years in a number of top national security and intelligence positions.

Election 2024: Trump’s victory and the path ahead for the U.S.

National Security Advisor: Mike Waltz

Mike Waltz has been picked as National Security Advisor on Wednesday (November 13, 2024). Mr. Waltz is a three-term Republican congressman from east-central Florida. A former Army Green Beret, he served multiple tours in Afghanistan and also worked in the Pentagon as a policy adviser when Donald Rumsfeld and Robert Gates were defense chiefs.

He is considered hawkish on China and called for a U.S. boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing due to its involvement in the origin of COVID-19 and its mistreatment of the minority Muslim Uighur population.

Deputy Chief of Staff: Stephen Miller

Stephen Miller has been selected on Wednesday (November 13, 2024) as Deputy Chief of Staff. Mr. Miller, an immigration hardliner, was a vocal spokesperson during the presidential campaign for Mr. Trump’s priority of mass deportations. The 39-year-old was a senior adviser during Mr. Trump’s first administration.

Mr. Miller has been a central figure in some of Mr. Trump’s policy decisions, notably his move to separate thousands of immigrant families. Trump argued throughout the campaign that the nation’s economic, national security and social priorities could be met by deporting people who are in the United States illegally.

Department of Health and Human Services: Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been selected to lead the Department of Health and Human Services on Thursday (November 14, 2024) He will be in charge of a massive agency that oversees everything from drug, vaccine, and food safety to medical research and the social safety net programs Medicare and Medicaid.

A longtime vaccine sceptic, Mr. Kennedy is an attorney who has built a loyal following over several decades of people who admire his lawsuits against major pesticide and pharmaceutical companies. He has pushed for tighter regulations around the ingredients in foods.

Interior Secretary: Doug Burgum

North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum, a wealthy former software company executive, has been picked by Mr. Trump’s on Thursday (November 14, 2024) for Interior Secretary.

Mr. Burgum, 68, has portrayed himself as a traditional, business-minded conservative. He ran against Mr. Trump for the Republican presidential nomination before quitting and becoming his loyal supporter, appearing at fundraisers and advocating for him on television.

Treasury Department: Scott Bessent

Scott Bessent would be the first openly LGBTQ Senate-confirmed Cabinet member in a Republican administration. As Trump’s Treasury secretary, Bessent would hold vast influence over economic, regulatory and international affairs. A longtime hedge fund investor who taught at Yale University for several years, Bessent, 62, has a warm relationship with the president-elect.

While Bessent has long favored free-market policies popular in the pre-Trump Republican Party, he has also spoken highly of Trump’s use of tariffs as a negotiating tool. He has praised the president-elect’s economic philosophy, which rests on a skepticism of both regulation and international trade.

Agricultural Secretary: Brooke Rollins

As agriculture secretary, Rollins, the 52-year-old president of the America First Policy Institute, would be in charge of a 100,000-person agency whose remit includes farm and nutrition programs, forestry, and agricultural trade.

The institute is a right-leaning think tank whose personnel have worked closely with Trump’s campaign to help shape policy for his incoming administration. She was the acting director of the Domestic Policy Council during Trump’s first term. Her confirmation hearing is not yet scheduled.

Labour Secretary: Lori Chavez

Trump’s pick of Chavez-DeRemer, a former U.S. congresswoman from Oregon, could be one of the rare selections who draws bipartisan support.

Chavez-DeRemer, 56, is considered one of the most union-friendly Republicans in Congress, and her selection was viewed as a way for Trump to reward union members who voted for him.

The pick was praised by Teamsters President Sean O’Brien, while some conservatives expressed dismay. Her confirmation hearing has yet to be scheduled.

Housing and Urban Development Secretary: Scott Turner

Turner, 52, a former Texas state legislator and National Football League player, would take over the Department of Housing and Urban Development if confirmed.

He was the first executive director of the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council during Trump’s first term, a role in which he helped the country’s distressed communities, Trump said in a statement.

Education Secretary: Linda Mcmahon

McMahon is a former executive CEO of World Wrestling Entertainment who served as the chief of the Small Business Administration during Trump’s first term. As education secretary, she would oversee an agency that Trump has pledged to eliminate.

Trump picks Dr. Oz to run Medicare and Medicaid, Linda McMahon for Education, Lutnick for Commerce

It may be more likely, however, that McMahon, 76, works to further conservative education policy goals, including doing away with diversity programs in public schools and allowing tax dollars to be used for private school tuition.

(With inputs from agencies)

