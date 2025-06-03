Trump’s Steel And Aluminum Tariff Hikes To Come Into Effect From Today; Find Which Country Is Exempted For Now

Starting this Wednesday, the United States will officially double its tariffs on imported steel and aluminum, pushing them from 25 percent up to 50 percent. The announcement came after the White House published a formal order signed by President Donald Trump, signaling another aggressive step in his ongoing trade policy agenda.

This move is being described as part of a broader effort to protect American manufacturers from what the administration calls “unfair” global competition, especially from countries flooding the U.S. market with cheap, excess metal.

“Increasing the previously imposed tariffs will provide greater support to these industries and reduce or eliminate the national security threat posed by imports of steel and aluminum articles and their derivative articles,” the executive order states.

UK Tariffs Stay the Same — For Now

Interestingly, the higher tariffs won’t apply to imports from the United Kingdom just yet. The U.S. and UK governments are still working on trade terms, including quotas and duties, based on an earlier agreement.

So for now, metal imports from the UK will continue to face the original 25 percent tariff.

Trump: “Nobody Is Going to Be Able to Steal Your Industry”

President Trump first previewed the tariff increase last week while speaking to workers at a U.S. Steel plant in Pennsylvania. In his speech, he made it clear that he views these tariffs as essential to protecting American jobs and industrial strength.

“Nobody is going to be able to steal your industry,” Trump said. “At 25 percent, they can sort of get over that fence. At 50 percent, they can no longer get over the fence.”

His message to the steelworkers was simple: the higher the tariff, the safer their jobs.

Why Raise the Tariffs?

The administration says the goal is to crack down on countries that are still offloading cheap steel and aluminum into the U.S. market. According to the White House, this type of underpriced importing is making it hard for American companies to compete and is weakening national security by harming critical industries.

The original tariffs — 25 percent on steel and 10 percent on aluminum — were introduced during Trump’s previous term. But the White House now argues that they haven’t been enough to fully block the flood of foreign metals. This latest increase is meant to strengthen that barrier.

Growing Friction With U.S. Allies

While the White House sees the move as a way to protect American industries, not everyone is on board — especially U.S. trading partners.

The European Union quickly criticized the decision, calling it a blow to ongoing negotiations between the U.S. and EU. Over the weekend, EU officials warned they’re prepared to fight back.

They said the surprise tariff hike “undermines ongoing efforts to reach a negotiated solution” and hinted at possible retaliatory measures if talks don’t move forward soon.

Broader Trade Battles Continue

Since returning to the White House in January, Trump has picked up right where he left off in terms of tough trade tactics. In April, he imposed broad 10 percent tariffs on a wide range of trading partners. For several countries, even steeper tariffs are on the table — but those increases were temporarily paused while negotiations take place.

That pause ends in early July, putting pressure on both the U.S. and its partners to strike deals quickly.

Meanwhile, the White House isn’t just targeting metals. Trump’s administration has also slapped tariffs on other sector-specific imports, including automobiles, in a broader effort to rework U.S. trade relationships and bring more manufacturing jobs back home.

What Happens Next?

As the new 50 percent tariff kicks in, analysts and trade experts are watching closely to see how other countries respond. While Trump and his supporters say these moves are necessary to protect American industries, critics warn they could backfire — by sparking trade wars, raising prices, and straining global relationships.

For now, the message from the White House is clear: the administration is willing to take bold steps, even if it risks friction with allies, to rebuild U.S. industry and strengthen national security through economic means.