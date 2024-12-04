Home
Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Trump’s Toughest Nominees To Confirm: Observers Say It Is Tulsi Gabbard, Not Pete Hegseth

Former Representative Tulsi Gabbard is emerging as one of President-elect Trump’s most challenging nominees, with her confirmation as Director of National Intelligence facing significant hurdles. Despite less media attention than other nominees like Pete Hegseth, Gabbard's foreign policy views and past statements are stirring skepticism among Senate Republicans.

Trump’s Toughest Nominees To Confirm: Observers Say It Is Tulsi Gabbard, Not Pete Hegseth

Former Representative Tulsi Gabbard is shaping up to be one of President-elect Donald Trump’s most challenging nominees to confirm, even as others, such as Pete Hegseth for Secretary of Defense, face significant scrutiny.

Less public attention compared to Hegseth

Gabbard, nominated for Director of National Intelligence (DNI), has drawn less public attention recently compared to Hegseth, who is grappling with allegations regarding his treatment of women, or Kash Patel, Trump’s pick for FBI director. Yet, many Senate aides and lawmakers believe Gabbard’s confirmation may prove to be the most difficult.

“I think Gabbard, out of the three, still has the toughest path,” a Senate GOP aide remarked to The Hill, referring to the challenges facing Gabbard, Hegseth, and Patel. “[She] is the most at risk.”

Nomination of Tulsi Gabbard faces resistance from Senate

Skepticism among Senate Republicans about Gabbard’s foreign policy positions and her suitability to lead the nation’s intelligence community is at the core of these concerns. While Gabbard enjoys strong support within Trump’s circle, her nomination faces resistance from Senate defense hawks and advocates of U.S. support for Ukraine in its conflict with Russia. Her past remarks on the Ukraine war, often characterized as sympathetic to Moscow, have been amplified by Russian state media, which has also praised her selection as DNI.

Additionally, her controversial views on the Middle East further complicate her candidacy. Gabbard once stated that Syrian President Bashar Assad, whom she visited in 2017, is not an enemy of the U.S., though she later described him as a “brutal dictator.”

Is Tulsi Gabbard a Russian asset?

While some Republicans have dismissed such claims publicly, others have voiced private concerns. Prominent Democrats, including House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries (N.Y.), a former House colleague, have also rejected the notion that Gabbard is a Russian asset. However, Gabbard is not expected to secure Democratic votes for her confirmation, leaving her reliant on near-unanimous Republican support. Losing more than three GOP votes would doom her nomination.

“She’s not going to get any Democratic votes,” one Senate Republican acknowledged. “You can do the mental math.”

Director of National Intelligence Kash patel Pete Hegseth secretary of defense Senate Trump Tulsi Gabbard

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox