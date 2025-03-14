Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, March 14, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Trump’s Trade War Could Harm American EV Industry, Tesla Tells US Government

Trump’s Trade War Could Harm American EV Industry, Tesla Tells US Government

CEO Elon Musk-led Tesla expressed concerns about past trade disputes leading to increased tariffs on EVs imported into targetted countries.

Trump’s Trade War Could Harm American EV Industry, Tesla Tells US Government


Tesla has warned the US government that President Donald Trump’s ongoing trade war could lead to retaliatory tariffs that may negatively impact the American electric vehicle (EV) industry, including Tesla, foreign media reported. In an unsigned letter addressed to Jamieson Greer, the US Trade Representative, Tesla stated its support for fair trade policies but cautioned the administration to avoid inadvertently harming domestic companies.

“As a US manufacturer and exporter, Tesla encourages the Office of the United States Trade Representative to consider the downstream impacts of certain proposed actions taken to address unfair trade practices,” the company wrote, according to Reuters.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Tesla, led by CEO Elon Musk—a powerful Trump ally—expressed concerns about past trade disputes leading to increased tariffs on EVs imported into targetted countries.

Raising caution that similar retaliatory measures could once again place US exporters at a disadvantage, the automaker noted: “US exporters are inherently exposed to disproportionate impacts when other countries respond to US trade actions. The assessment undertaken by USTR of potential actions to rectify unfair trade should also take into account exports from the United States.”

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“For example, past trade actions by the US have resulted in immediate reactions by the targeted countries, including increased tariffs on electric vehicles imported into those countries.”

Trump has imposed substantial tariffs affecting vehicles and auto parts manufactured worldwide, prompting significant retaliatory taxes from key US trading partners, including the European Union and Canada, which have introduced large-scale countermeasures against tariffs on steel and aluminum.

Tesla’s stock has experienced a steep decline in recent weeks, dropping more than a third in value over the past month, the report said, adding that the downturn has been attributed to concerns over a potential backlash against Musk over recent political controversies.

Earlier this week, Trump sought to rally support for Tesla as he declared that he was purchasing a “brand new Tesla,” even as he blamed “radical left lunatics” for allegedly orchestrating an illegal boycott of the EV company. His comments came just a day after Tesla suffered its worst single-day stock price decline in nearly five years.

 

Filed under

American EV Industry Tesla Trump Trade War US Government

newsx

Shocking Video: American Airlines Jet Catches Fire In Denver, 12 Injured
newsx

Former US Senator Alan Simpson Dies at 93
newsx

Trump’s Trade War Could Harm American EV Industry, Tesla Tells US Government
newsx

Video | Inside Look At Jagan Reddy’s ‘Sheeshmahal’ In Andhra Pradesh Goes Viral
A special court in Bengal

Ranya Rao’s Bail Plea Gets Rejected By Special Court In Bengaluru
Putin thanked world leade

‘Noble Mission’: Why Did Putin Thank PM Modi And Trump?
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Shocking Video: American Airlines Jet Catches Fire In Denver, 12 Injured

Shocking Video: American Airlines Jet Catches Fire In Denver, 12 Injured

Former US Senator Alan Simpson Dies at 93

Former US Senator Alan Simpson Dies at 93

Video | Inside Look At Jagan Reddy’s ‘Sheeshmahal’ In Andhra Pradesh Goes Viral

Video | Inside Look At Jagan Reddy’s ‘Sheeshmahal’ In Andhra Pradesh Goes Viral

Ranya Rao’s Bail Plea Gets Rejected By Special Court In Bengaluru

Ranya Rao’s Bail Plea Gets Rejected By Special Court In Bengaluru

‘Noble Mission’: Why Did Putin Thank PM Modi And Trump?

‘Noble Mission’: Why Did Putin Thank PM Modi And Trump?

Entertainment

Ranya Rao’s Bail Plea Gets Rejected By Special Court In Bengaluru

Ranya Rao’s Bail Plea Gets Rejected By Special Court In Bengaluru

Watch | Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Spotted Together At Raveena Tandon’s Holi Bash Amid Separation Buzz

Watch | Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma Spotted Together At Raveena Tandon’s Holi Bash Amid

The Diplomat Movie Twitter Review: John Abraham’s Power-Packed Performance Impresses Audiences

The Diplomat Movie Twitter Review: John Abraham’s Power-Packed Performance Impresses Audiences

How Much Did Aamir Khan Spend On Private Security For His New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt?

How Much Did Aamir Khan Spend On Private Security For His New Girlfriend Gauri Spratt?

Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Cut Birthday Trip Short To Attend Ayan Mukerji’s Father Deb Mukherji’s Funeral

Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Cut Birthday Trip Short To Attend Ayan Mukerji’s Father Deb

Lifestyle

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Holi 2025: How To Protect Your Eyes During The Festival

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Miu Miu Fall 2025: The Bullet Bra Is Back, And It’s Bolder Than Ever

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day: ‘We Need Respect’, What Does Freedom Mean For Women In 2025?

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

Women’s Day 2025: Here Are The Simple Yet Powerful Ways To Show Appreciation

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips

International Women’s Day 2025: Understanding Common Cancers In Women, Testing Methods, And Safety Tips