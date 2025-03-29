‘Truth And Transparency Not Wanted’ FDA’s Top Vaccine Chief Peter Marks Resigns After Showdown With RFK Jr.

Dr. Peter Marks, the FDA’s top vaccine official, resigned after refusing to endorse HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s approach to science and transparency. His exit signals a growing clash over vaccine policy and the agency’s future.

Dr. Peter Marks, the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) top vaccine official, resigned on Friday after being given an ultimatum by the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). According to these sources, Marks was informed that he must either step down voluntarily or face termination from his position as director of the FDA’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research (CBER). The directive came from an HHS official on behalf of HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

‘Truth And Transparency Not Wanted’: Peter Marks

In his resignation letter to Acting FDA Commissioner Sara Brenner, Marks made his dissatisfaction clear. “It has become clear that truth and transparency are not desired by the Secretary, but rather he wishes subservient confirmation of his misinformation and lies,” Marks wrote. His resignation is set to take effect on April 5.

An HHS spokesperson defended the decision, emphasizing that Marks was not aligned with Kennedy’s vision for the agency. “If Peter Marks does not want to get behind restoring science to its golden standard and promoting radical transparency, then he has no place at FDA under the strong leadership of Secretary Kennedy,” the spokesperson stated.

Marks, however, expressed deep concern over what he sees as an erosion of scientific integrity. “My hope is that during the coming years, the unprecedented assault on scientific truth that has adversely impacted public health in our nation comes to an end so that the citizens of our country can fully benefit from the breadth of advances in medical science,” he wrote in his letter, obtained by CBS News.

Peter Marks Concerned on Vaccine Safety

For months, Marks had attempted to address Kennedy’s concerns regarding vaccine safety and transparency. In his resignation letter, he highlighted his willingness to work toward solutions, including hosting public meetings and collaborating with the National Academy of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine.

Earlier this month, Marks spoke about the challenges of communicating vaccine benefits amid skepticism. “It’s up to people much smarter than me about how we’re going to end up communicating through some layers that would seem to not want to accept that vaccination is the public health triumph that it is,” he said during a webinar hosted by the Margolis Institute for Health Policy. At the time, he joked about his precarious position, saying, “I won’t say more about that because I’d like to keep coming—I’d like to be able to come back to this desk tomorrow morning.”

FDA Faces Significant Workforce Reductions

Marks’ resignation comes as the FDA braces for substantial staff cuts, part of a broader restructuring ordered by Kennedy that aims to eliminate 20,000 positions. Federal officials overseeing the National Vaccine Program were informed on Friday that they, too, are expected to be affected by these reductions.

The shake-up within the FDA coincides with the anticipated arrival of Dr. Marty Makary as the agency’s new commissioner. Although Makary was confirmed by the Senate days ago, officials say they have yet to hear from him. So far, internal agency communications have come only from Brenner, who continues to sign her emails as the FDA’s acting commissioner.

