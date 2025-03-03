TSMC Chief C.C. Wei To Meet Trump Amid Major US Investment Announcement From Taiwanese Chipmaker

TSMC CEO C.C. Wei is set to meet with President Donald Trump on Monday, amid expectations of a multibillion-dollar investment announcement by the Taiwanese chipmaker in the United States. The move aligns with Trump's push to bolster American manufacturing and reduce reliance on foreign supply chains.

The Chief Executive Officer of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), C.C. Wei, is scheduled to meet with President Donald Trump on Monday. The meeting coincides with the White House’s plan to announce a significant investment exceeding $100 billion from a Taiwanese chipmaker into the United States, as part of Trump’s broader initiative to boost American manufacturing.

US Manufacturing Expansion

While the White House did not disclose the name of the company ahead of the announcement, a TSMC spokesperson said that Wei is set to meet with the President. The spokesperson, however, declined to comment on any potential announcement. TSMC, the world’s largest semiconductor manufacturer, plays a crucial role in the global supply chain, producing chips for a range of products including cars and iPhones.

TSMC has been expanding its manufacturing footprint in the United States in recent years. The company inaugurated its Arizona factory in January, producing advanced chips for Apple. The factory is part of TSMC’s ongoing efforts to strengthen its presence in the American semiconductor sector.

“Back in 2020, thanks to President Trump’s vision and support, we embarked on our journey of establishing advanced chip manufacturing in the United States,” TSMC said in a statement on Monday. “We’re pleased to have an opportunity to meet with the President and look forward to discussing our shared vision for innovation and growth in the semiconductor industry, as well as exploring ways to bolster the technology sector along with our customers.”

TSMC Chief to Announce Tech Investments in the US

If the investment announcement is made jointly by Trump and Wei, TSMC would join a growing list of tech giants pledging massive investments in the United States. Last week, Apple announced plans to invest $500 billion in expanding facilities, manufacturing, and projects across the country over the next four years. The move is widely seen as an effort to mitigate the impact of new tariffs on Chinese imports, though some initiatives were reportedly already underway.

Similarly, Oracle, OpenAI, and SoftBank unveiled a partnership in January to establish Stargate, a company focused on advancing AI infrastructure in the United States. The consortium plans to invest $500 billion in the project over the coming years.

TSMC US Investment Timeline

TSMC first announced a $12 billion investment to construct an advanced semiconductor facility in Arizona in 2020. The decision followed concerns from the Trump administration about America’s heavy dependence on Asian chipmakers, which was viewed as a national security risk.

The company’s US expansion received additional momentum under President Joe Biden’s administration through the CHIPS and Science Act, which allocated funding to boost domestic semiconductor manufacturing. In 2022, TSMC committed to building a second plant in Arizona, raising its total investment to $40 billion. However, the second facility has faced delays.

Presidents and presidents-elect have often made joint announcements with corporations to promote large-scale investments in American manufacturing, but the success of such projects has varied. In 2017, Trump and Foxconn announced plans for a $10 billion electronics factory in Wisconsin, expected to create 13,000 jobs. However, the company later scaled back its plans, investing only $672 million and creating fewer than 1,500 jobs.

Foxconn maintains that it has invested $1 billion in Wisconsin and operates a major data server manufacturing site with over 1,000 employees. The facility Trump originally announced now serves as a Microsoft data hub, training workers in AI applications.

