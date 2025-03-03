TSMC, The World’s Largest Chip Manufacturing Company To Invest $100 Billion In US Semiconductor Manufacturing: Trump Announces

Taiwanese chip giant TSMC will invest $100 billion in the United States, a landmark deal that strengthens America's semiconductor production amid rising global tech competition. The announcement, made by President Donald Trump, marks one of the largest foreign investments in US chip manufacturing history.

President Donald Trump announced that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) will invest $100 billion in the United States, marking one of the largest foreign investments in American semiconductor manufacturing. The move is expected to significantly bolster the US position in the global chip industry.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Speaking at a White House event alongside TSMC CEO C.C. Wei, Trump said the investment would expand TSMC’s existing $65 billion commitments and fund the construction of five state-of-the-art fabrication facilities, commonly referred to as fabs.

Strengthening Domestic Chip Production

TSMC, the world’s largest semiconductor manufacturer, has been ramping up its presence in the United States to address supply chain vulnerabilities and geopolitical risks. The new fabs will aim to increase domestic chip production, reducing America’s dependence on foreign suppliers.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

“This investment will create thousands of high-tech jobs and help secure our nation’s supply of critical chips used in everything from smartphones to military equipment,” Trump said during the announcement.

C.C. Wei highlighted the company’s commitment to supporting the US semiconductor ecosystem. “By expanding our operations in the United States, we are not only bringing advanced manufacturing capabilities but also strengthening the resilience of global supply chains,” he said.

Geopolitical and Economic Impact of TSMC Investment

The announcement comes at a time of heightened tensions between the US and China, with Washington aiming to bolster its semiconductor industry to compete with Beijing’s technological advancements. The investment aligns with Trump’s long-standing push to bring high-tech manufacturing jobs back to the US and reduce reliance on foreign chip producers.

Industry analysts have noted that the expanded TSMC presence will not only create jobs but also enhance national security by ensuring a more stable domestic supply of critical semiconductors.

“This move represents a significant step in reshaping the global semiconductor landscape,” said tech analyst Mark Reynolds. “It will help mitigate risks tied to geopolitical conflicts and supply chain disruptions.”

The five new fabs are expected to be operational within the next few years, contributing to the broader effort to revitalize America’s semiconductor manufacturing sector.

Also Read: TSMC Chief C.C. Wei To Meet Trump Amid Major US Investment Announcement From Taiwanese Chipmaker