Tsunami Alert After Powerful 7.4 Earthquake Hits Off Chile-Argentina Coast

A powerful 7.4-magnitude earthquake struck off the southern coasts of Chile and Argentina on Friday, prompting tsunami warnings and evacuation alerts in the region. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the quake occurred between Cape Horn and Antarctica at a shallow depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles), raising concerns about potential tsunami waves.

Chile’s National Disaster Prevention and Response Service (SENAPRED) issued a tsunami warning for the Magallanes region, urging residents along the southern coast to evacuate to higher ground immediately. Authorities are closely monitoring the situation as emergency services prepare for possible aftershocks and coastal flooding.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located in a seismically active area near the Drake Passage, a zone known for tectonic movement where the South American and Antarctic plates meet. The tremor was felt across parts of southern Chile and Argentina, though no immediate reports of casualties or major structural damage have been confirmed.

Chilean officials have activated national emergency protocols, and tsunami sirens were reportedly sounded in several coastal communities. Maritime authorities are also on high alert and have advised vessels to avoid low-lying ports and coastal areas.

This seismic event underscores the region’s vulnerability to large earthquakes and subsequent tsunami threats. Authorities continue to assess the situation, and residents are advised to follow official updates and safety instructions.

