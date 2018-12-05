A tsunami warning has been issued in the South Pacific islands after a powerful 7.6-magnitude earthquake struck near New Caledonia. As per the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre (PTWC), waves could be as high as 3 metres above the tide level in New Caledonia and Vanuatu.

A tsunami warning has been issued in the South Pacific islands after a powerful 7.6-magnitude earthquake struck near New Caledonia. According to reports, the quake struck at depth of about 10Km with epicentre at 168km east-south-east of Tadine, a town on one of New Caledonia’s Loyalty Islands, early morning on Wednesday.

Though New Zealand’s ministery Tweeted that there was no tsunami threat to the nation’s coasts, the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre (PTWC) has issued “hazardous tsunami waves” warning for the South Pacific regions.

There has been no threat issued in Australia as the PTWC forecast for Australia is waves less than 0.3 metres tall.

New Caledonia is situated right on the major basin of the Pacific Ocean where many earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur. This basin is called the Ring of Fire. There’s a continuous series of oceanic trenches, volcanic arcs, and volcanic belts and plate movements in this basin.

As per reports, About 90% of the world’s earthquakes and 81% of the world’s largest earthquakes occur along the Ring of Fire.

The Ring is not exactly a circular in shape, it’s shaped like a horseshoe. There are volcanoes from the South American, up along the coast of North America, across the Bering Strait, towards down Japan and into Zew Zealand.

