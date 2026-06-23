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Home > World News > Tucker Carlson Quits Republican Party: Slams GOP Over Iran-US Conflict And Foreign Policy

Tucker Carlson Quits Republican Party: Slams GOP Over Iran-US Conflict And Foreign Policy

Conservative commentator Tucker Carlson announced he can no longer support the Republican Party, accusing it of prioritizing foreign interests over Americans during the Iran conflict. His remarks mark a major break with the GOP after decades of backing the party and President Donald Trump.

Tucker Carlson, image credit: Afp
Tucker Carlson, image credit: Afp

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Tue 2026-06-23 04:07 IST

Conservative commentator Tucker Carlson has officially severed ties with the Republican Party following years of being one of the most vocal media supporters of the GOP.

In a recent episode of the Can’t Be Censored podcast, the pundit slammed the party for its “treasonous” conduct and for putting the interests of donors and Israel before those of Americans in the Iran war.

“I can’t support the Republican Party. There’s really no chance. I wouldn’t. I wouldn’t back them,” Carlson said. “I also don’t support the Democratic Party, and I’m not quite sure what it is that I’ll do in the future these days.”

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“I’ve always voted Republican,” he added. “I’ve worked at MSNBC, CNN, Fox News. I’ve always been a defender of the Republican Party, a constant defender, for the last 35 years. So what I’m looking at here is morally indefensible. This is the opposite of what a political party in a democracy is supposed to do. They fail on that.”

Carlson said he and other Republicans believe polling showing support for the Iran war is a clear alarm signal for Republican leaders.

“If I don’t want to do that, a lot of others are not going to either,” he said.

The Independent has asked the Republican National Committee to respond.

“President Trump campaigned on his pledge to stop the Iranian regime from developing nuclear weapons, and that important operation remains our target,” White House spokesman Davis Ingle said. “The President does not make important national security decisions based on opinion polls or podcast hosts, but on what’s best for Americans.”

Carlson’s remarks come months after public spats with party leadership.

He criticized the Trump administration for poor governance and avoidable foreign conflicts, and said he regretted supporting Trump’s campaign in April.

He said he was “tormented by it” and apologized for misleading people.

The same month, Carlson complained after Trump gave Iran an ultimatum to “open the F***in’ Strait of Hormuz” or face punishment.

“Who do you think you’re talking to?” Carlson said on his broadcast. “You’re using profanity on Easter?”

When Carlson criticized the U.S. role in Iraq and Israel’s influence on foreign policy this spring, Trump said Carlson had “lost his way” and was no longer associated with the MAGA movement.

“I realized that a long time ago; he’s not a part of MAGA. MAGA is about saving our country,” Trump told reporters in an interview in March.

Former congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has also clashed with the party and Trump over foreign wars and Israel.

“What Americans voted for with MAGA was making sure that we made their needs the top priority,” Greene said in a November interview. “We need to stop sending foreign aid and stop being involved in wars abroad. The American people need to be the priority given the high cost of living and the out-of-control cost of health insurance.”

She has also criticized the Trump administration for supporting what she described as Israel’s “genocide” in Gaza.

Israel remains a divisive issue between Carlson and many Republicans. He was accused of antisemitism after his 2025 interview with white supremacist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes.

A CBS poll released Sunday found that most Americans want to halt the war in Iran and believe the cost of fighting there is not justified.

Also Read: Los Angeles Unified School District Superintendent Alberto Carvalho Resigns Amid FBI Investigation

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Tucker Carlson Quits Republican Party: Slams GOP Over Iran-US Conflict And Foreign Policy
Tucker Carlson Quits Republican Party: Slams GOP Over Iran-US Conflict And Foreign Policy
Tucker Carlson Quits Republican Party: Slams GOP Over Iran-US Conflict And Foreign Policy
Tucker Carlson Quits Republican Party: Slams GOP Over Iran-US Conflict And Foreign Policy

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