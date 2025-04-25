‘We Are With You’: US Intelligence Chief Tulsi Gabbard Condemns Pahalgam Terror Attack, Expresses Solidarity With India

US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said the US stands in solidarity with India in the wake of the terror attack in Pahalgam.

US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard said on Friday that the US stands in solidarity with India in the wake of the horrific terrorist attack in J&K’s Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 people, stressing that the US stands behind India as New Delhi tries to “hunt down those responsible for this heinous attack”.

“We stand in solidarity with India in the wake of the horrific Islamist terrorist attack, targetting and killing 26 Hindus in Pahalgam. My prayers and deepest sympathies are with those who lost a loved one, PM @narendramodi, and with all the people of India. We are with you and support you as you hunt down those responsible for this heinous attack”, Gabbard wrote in a post on X.

We stand in solidarity with India in the wake of the horrific Islamist terrorist attack, targeting and killing 26 Hindus in Pahalgam. My prayers and deepest sympathies are with those who lost a loved one, PM @narendramodi, and with all the people of India. We are with you and… — DNI Tulsi Gabbard (@DNIGabbard) April 25, 2025

Earlier during the day, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met with the ambassadors of Israel and Argentina and held discussions on several aspects of the bilateral relationship, including the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Meanwhile, the Central government has announced several diplomatic measures, such as closing the Integrated Check Post (ICP) at Attari, suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) for Pakistani nationals, giving them 40 hours to return to their country, and reducing the number of officers in the high commissions on both sides.

India also halted the Indus Waters Treaty signed in 1960 in the wake of the Pahalgam attack.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured the country that the terrorists responsible for this attack, along with those who conspired, will face strictest punishment. The Prime Minister asserted that the time has come to eliminate the remaining strongholds of terrorism and that the willpower of 140 crore Indians will now break the backbone of the perpetrators of terror.