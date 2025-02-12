Home
Thursday, February 13, 2025
Tulsi Gabbard Confirmed As Director of National Intelligence Amid Controversy

Gabbard’s confirmation followed intense scrutiny over her past remarks on Russia, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, and Edward Snowden, the former NSA contractor who leaked classified information.

Tulsi Gabbard Confirmed As Director of National Intelligence Amid Controversy


The U.S. Senate confirmed former Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard as Director of National Intelligence (DNI) on Wednesday, placing the ex-Democrat and now Republican in a key role within President Donald Trump’s administration. Gabbard’s confirmation followed intense scrutiny over her past remarks on Russia, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, and Edward Snowden, the former NSA contractor who leaked classified information.

Gabbard was confirmed with a narrow 52-48 vote. As DNI, she will oversee the 18 agencies that make up the U.S. intelligence community and act as the president’s principal intelligence adviser. Following the Senate’s decision, Sen. Markwayne Mullin (R-Okla.) announced on social media that Gabbard would be sworn in at the White House later in the day.

A Contentious Nomination

The confirmation came after a heated hearing before the Senate Intelligence Committee on January 30, where senators raised concerns about Gabbard’s fitness for the role. The committee ultimately approved her nomination along party lines, paving the way for a full Senate vote.

Gabbard, 43, previously served four terms in the U.S. House of Representatives as a Democrat from 2013 to 2021 before switching parties in 2022. A lieutenant colonel in the Army Reserve, she has served in Iraq and gained national attention during her 2020 presidential campaign. Gabbard formally endorsed Trump in late 2022 after leaving the Democratic Party.

During the confirmation process, Democratic senators focused on her controversial 2017 meeting with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, criticizing her for what they saw as an effort to legitimize a leader accused of using chemical weapons on civilians.

Concerns About Russia and Snowden

Gabbard’s past statements on Russia also drew criticism. Senate Democrats and some intelligence officials questioned her judgment, highlighting her views that appeared sympathetic to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Former Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell was the only Republican to oppose Gabbard’s confirmation. He issued a stern statement, saying, “Tulsi Gabbard has not demonstrated the preparedness needed for this critical position. The nation cannot afford a Director of National Intelligence with a record of troubling lapses in judgment.”

In contrast, Utah Republican Sen. John Curtis, initially seen as a potential “no” vote, ultimately supported her confirmation. He cited assurances from trusted colleagues in the intelligence community as a decisive factor in his decision.

Divisions Within the Intelligence Community

Gabbard’s nomination also raised alarm among many in the intelligence community. Nearly 100 former intelligence and national security officials, including ex-CIA officers and deputy secretaries of state, signed a letter urging senators to conduct a thorough review of her record in closed-door sessions.

The letter pointed to Gabbard’s “concerning sympathies” toward authoritarian leaders such as Vladimir Putin and Assad, questioning whether she was suited for a role that demands unimpeachable judgment.

During her confirmation hearing, Gabbard faced tough questions about Edward Snowden. Although she acknowledged that Snowden broke the law, she refused to label him a traitor despite pressure from several Democratic senators to clarify her stance.

Moving Forward

Despite the controversy, Gabbard’s confirmation signals a significant addition to Trump’s inner circle as he reshapes his administration’s national security leadership. While her supporters believe her military experience and independent streak will bring a fresh perspective to the intelligence community, critics remain wary of her views and past associations.

