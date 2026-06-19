Tulsi Gabbard’s Bombshell Exit: Claims Fauci Covered Up COVID Origins, Funded Wuhan Research

Tulsi Gabbard, on her final day serving as the United States Director of National Intelligence (DNI), made a series of serious allegations against former Chief Medical Advisor to the US President, Dr Anthony Fauci. Gabbard accused him of funding controversial research in China, influencing intelligence findings related to COVID-19’s origins, and misleading Congress under oath. The claims were made publicly through a statement posted by Gabbard on X and accompanied by what she described as previously undisclosed communications and documents.

What Tulsi Gabbard Claimed

Announcing the release of the material, Gabbard alleged that Fauci channelled US taxpayer money toward gain-of-function research conducted at China’s Wuhan Institute of Virology and later worked to conceal the connection between that research and the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Today, on my final day as Director of National Intelligence, I’m releasing never-before-seen communications and documents exposing how Dr. Fauci provided millions in US taxpayer dollars to fund dangerous gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab, worked with politicized elements within the Intelligence Community to suppress the truth about his actions and hide the virus’ lab-leak origins, and lied to Congress while under oath in 2024. It’s time you know the truth,” Gabbard wrote.

The allegations revisit long-running debates over the origins of COVID-19, which first emerged in Wuhan before spreading globally and developing into the pandemic.

Today, on my final day as Director of National Intelligence, I’m releasing never-before-seen communications and documents exposing how Dr. Fauci provided millions in US taxpayer dollars to fund dangerous gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab, worked with politicized elements… pic.twitter.com/ZMdliW4zyS — DNI Tulsi Gabbard (@DNIGabbard) June 19, 2026

Gabbard Accuses Fauci of Directing Funding to Wuhan Research

According to allegations released by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI), Fauci directed millions of dollars in taxpayer funds toward gain-of-function research involving bat coronaviruses at the Wuhan facility.

The allegations state that Fauci undertook these actions while serving as head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). The ODNI further claimed that such research is “widely viewed as the source of the unintentional lab leak that sparked the pandemic.”

According to the allegations, Fauci also collaborated with what Gabbard described as “politicized career leadership” within the Intelligence Community. The stated purpose, according to the claims, was to suppress information related to both the origins of the virus and Fauci’s alleged role in financing research in China.

Gabbard framed the issue as one of public accountability, arguing that Americans deserve greater transparency regarding decisions and actions taken during the pandemic.

“The COVID-19 pandemic caused tremendous hardship and pain for millions of our fellow Americans and for countless people around the world. After years of lies, censorship, and cover ups, the American people deserve transparency, truth, and accountability,” she said.

Gabbard added, “The tactics used to hide the truth are straight from the deep state playbook: politicized self-serving leaders like Dr. Fauci covered up their own wrongdoing and abuses of power, manipulated intelligence, lied to Congress, and undermined a duly elected President by restricting his access to vital facts needed to keep the country safe. It’s time the American people learn the real story.”

Fauci Received Pre-Emptive Pardon Before Biden Left Office

The development comes against the backdrop of a pre-emptive pardon granted to Fauci by former President Joe Biden before leaving office in January 2025.

This is not the first time Gabbard has made allegations tied to intelligence operations and political conduct.

Last year, she released files which she described as evidence of a “treasonous conspiracy,” alleging that intelligence officials from the Obama and Biden eras weaponised intelligence findings in an attempt to politically damage President Donald Trump.

In April, Gabbard also sent criminal referrals to the Department of Justice concerning two former officials, alleging misuse of intelligence in connection with launching Trump’s first impeachment proceedings in 2019.

Earlier in January, Gabbard personally oversaw the seizure of 2020 presidential election records in Fulton County, Georgia. According to the account provided, the operation was conducted at the personal request of the President.

Also Read: America’s ‘Israel Curse’: US Presidents Who Took On Israel And What Followed Next