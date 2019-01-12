Tulsi Gabbard, the first Hindu in US Congress, may contest the 2020 Presidential Elections and lock horns against Donald Trump. If the reports are to be believed the official announcement of her name for the 2020 US Presidential Elections will be made by next week.

The first Hindu and first Samoan-American elected to the US Congress Tulsi Gabbard on Friday, in an interview said that she will contest the 2020 Presidential Elections against Donald Trump. Tulsi Gabbard is a Democratic US representative from Hawaii and Iraq war veteran. “I have decided to run and will be making a formal announcement within the next week,” Tulsi Gabbard told the media. The 37-year-old politician said that her main focus will be the issue of war and peace.

Gabbard is popular with liberals in the Democratic party and the second lady after Senator Elizabeth Warren to be in the presidential race as Democratic candidate. Tulsi Gabbard was in the limelight after she stepped down from the leadership post in 2016 at the Democratic National Committee over the party’s decision to limit the number of debates between Clinton and Sanders.

