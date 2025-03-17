Home
Monday, March 17, 2025
  Tulsi Gabbard Meets PM Modi, Presents Him With A Special Gift

Tulsi Gabbard Meets PM Modi, Presents Him With A Special Gift

US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday and presented him a 'Tulsi Mala'.

Tulsi Gabbard Meets PM Modi, Presents Him With A Special Gift


New Delhi: US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday and presented him a ‘Tulsi Mala’. Gabbard, who is visiting India as part of her multi-nation trip to the Indo-Pacific, received a vase containing Gangajal from Prayagraj Mahakumbh as a gift from PM Modi.

Earlier during the day, citing a meeting between PM Modi and President Donald Trump, Gabbard said there’s no limit to cooperation between India and the US. “I think there aren’t really any bounds to where the United States and India are looking to cooperate”.

In an interview with ANI, the US intelligence chief referred to the vision and goals laid out by PM Modi and President Trump in their joint statement after the February 2025 meeting at the White House, wherein the two leaders resolved to expand trade and investment to make their citizens more prosperous, nations stronger, economies more innovative, and supply chains more resilient.

Gabbard, a self-declared Hindu American, is a staunch Lord Krishna devotee and turns to his teachings in the Bhagavad Gita in the best and the worst of times.

Krishna’s lessons to Arjuna give her strength, peace, and comfort throughout the day, the 44-year-old top-ranking US official told ANI during the interview.

Speaking about her spiritual practice, Gabbard emphaised how her personal relationship with God is at the center of her life.

“Well, my own personal spiritual practice, my personal relationship with God is the center of my life and I do my very best every day to live a life that is pleasing to God and what better way to do that than to do my best to be of service to all of God’s children? And so, in different times of my life, whether serving in war zones in different parts of the world or the challenges that we face now, it is Krishna’s teachings to Arjuna in the Bhagavad Gita that I turn to in the best of times and the worst of times and continuously learn critical lessons from Krishna to Arjuna that give me strength, that give me peace, that give me great comfort through all of the days,” she had said.

 

