Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Wednesday, February 5, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Tulsi Gabbard’s Nomination For Director Of National Intelligence Advances Amid Controversy

Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, President Donald Trump's nominee for Director of National Intelligence, cleared a key hurdle on Tuesday as the Senate Intelligence Committee advanced her nomination in a closed-door 9-8 vote.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Tulsi Gabbard’s Nomination For Director Of National Intelligence Advances Amid Controversy


Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, President Donald Trump’s nominee for Director of National Intelligence, cleared a key hurdle on Tuesday as the Senate Intelligence Committee advanced her nomination in a closed-door 9-8 vote. Despite concerns over her past statements and political positions, the nomination now moves to the full Senate for consideration.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Support for Gabbard has fallen strictly along party lines, with no Democrats expressing approval. The former Democratic congresswoman has become one of Trump’s most polarizing nominees, with bipartisan concerns raised over her comments sympathetic to Russia and her past meeting with Syria’s now-deposed leader Bashar Assad.

Harsh Republican Scrutiny and Subsequent Support

Following a contentious confirmation hearing last week, several Republican senators initially questioned Gabbard’s suitability for the position. However, a pressure campaign led by Trump supporters, including billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk, helped secure crucial GOP backing. Musk’s social media posts targeted key Republican senators, including Todd Young of Indiana, whom he labeled a “deep-state puppet.” Young later reversed his stance, announcing his support for Gabbard.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Gabbard’s confirmation hearing featured tough questions on her past praise for government leaker Edward Snowden. Snowden, who fled to Russia after leaking classified information about U.S. surveillance programs, remains a divisive figure.

“Edward Snowden broke the law,” Gabbard acknowledged, while maintaining that his revelations exposed unconstitutional surveillance practices.

Another point of contention was Gabbard’s 2017 visit with Syrian President Bashar Assad, whom she met during his regime’s brutal civil war. Gabbard defended the visit, stating that she used the opportunity to confront Assad about his human rights record. Critics, however, accused her of legitimizing a dictator.

Despite her deployment experience as a lieutenant colonel in the National Guard and her 2020 presidential bid, Gabbard lacks formal intelligence experience and has never led a government agency or department. This lack of experience has fueled concerns about her ability to lead the nation’s top intelligence office.

Gabbard has faced criticism for echoing Russian propaganda narratives, particularly regarding the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine. Additionally, her opposition to a key U.S. surveillance program has raised red flags for lawmakers.

Path to Full Senate Confirmation

Given the slim Republican majority and strong Democratic opposition, Gabbard will need near-unanimous support from GOP senators to secure confirmation. The full Senate vote has yet to be scheduled.

Senator Todd Young, initially critical of Gabbard, confirmed his support after extensive consultations. “I have done what the framers envisioned for senators to do: use the consultative process to seek firm commitments, in this case commitments that will advance our national security,” Young stated.

Gabbard’s nomination continues to be a focal point of political debate, reflecting deep divisions within the Senate and raising questions about the future direction of U.S. intelligence leadership.

Read More : Taliban Authorities Suspend Women’s Radio Station Radio Begum In Afghanistan

Filed under

Tulsi Gabbard

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

Donald Trump Expected To Sign Executive Order To Abolish Federal Education Department

Donald Trump Expected To Sign Executive Order To Abolish Federal Education Department

Taliban Authorities Suspend Women’s Radio Station Radio Begum In Afghanistan

Taliban Authorities Suspend Women’s Radio Station Radio Begum In Afghanistan

Marcus Jordan Arrested In Florida: Charges Include DUI, Resisting Arrest, And Cocaine Possession

Marcus Jordan Arrested In Florida: Charges Include DUI, Resisting Arrest, And Cocaine Possession

Israeli West Bank Offensives Displace Thousands: Officials

Israeli West Bank Offensives Displace Thousands: Officials

Erdogan Discusses Tackling Kurdish Militants With Syria’s Sharaa In Ankara

Erdogan Discusses Tackling Kurdish Militants With Syria’s Sharaa In Ankara

Entertainment

Ariana Grande Has The Perfect Reply For Haters Who Slammed Her For Speaking In A High-Pitch

Ariana Grande Has The Perfect Reply For Haters Who Slammed Her For Speaking In A

Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu Just Take A Subtle Dig At Ex-Husband Naga Chaitanya’s Second Marriage To Sobhita Dhulipala?

Did Samantha Ruth Prabhu Just Take A Subtle Dig At Ex-Husband Naga Chaitanya’s Second Marriage

Who is Prem Dhillon? Gunfire Reported Outside Sidhu Moose Wala’s Former Collaborator’s House, This Gangster Comes Forward To Take Responsibility

Who is Prem Dhillon? Gunfire Reported Outside Sidhu Moose Wala’s Former Collaborator’s House, This Gangster

Aryan Khan’s Rumoured Girlfriend Larissa Bonesi Calls His Netflix Debut “The Most Awaited”

Aryan Khan’s Rumoured Girlfriend Larissa Bonesi Calls His Netflix Debut “The Most Awaited”

When Is The Fantastic Four: First Steps Releasing? Fans Point Out This Mistake In Movie’s First Trailer

When Is The Fantastic Four: First Steps Releasing? Fans Point Out This Mistake In Movie’s

Lifestyle

Harvard Doctor’s Urgent Health Advice: 3 Everyday Items You Should Throw Out Now

Harvard Doctor’s Urgent Health Advice: 3 Everyday Items You Should Throw Out Now

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Study Reveals Dating Apps Linked To Negative Impacts On Body Image And Mental Health

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Take Style Tips From Desi Girl; Priyanka Chopra Rocks Chic White Co-ord Set At Airport

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Indoor Air Pollution And Its Long-Term Effects: How Natural Remedies Can Help

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

Wabi-Sabi Lens: Shefali Upadhyay’s Botanical Art Reveals Beauty In Decay

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox