Tunisia blast: A strong explosion has been heard by the locals in central Tunis in Tunisia. Initial reports say that a woman suicide bomber has blown herself in city’s central area following which the explosion was heard. Reports say that the large explosion was heard at the Habib Bourguiba area which is one of the busy streets in the Tunisia capital Tunis. As per latest reports, one police officer has lost his life while several others have been injured. All the concerned authorities have rushed to the incident site while the area has been cordoned off. Several ambulances have also been dispatched to the blast site.

Several reports suggest that the woman suicide bomber blew herself up at the Habib Bourguiba, at the centre of the city. The suicide bomber was standing close to a number of police officers when she blew herself up. At least 9 security officers including a civilian have been injured in the attack.

