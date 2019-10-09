Days after US President Donald Trump announced to pull back the US army, Turkey started a military operation in northeastern Syria on Wednesday. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said their target is to end the terror corridor which has been trying to establish itself around the southern border. The army would eliminate such forces to bring peace to the region.

The president added that the Turkish army would be preserving the integrity of Syrian territory and will help the local communities to get freedom from imprisonment and slavery of terrorists.

Soon after President Erdogan’s announcement, spokesman for the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) Mustafa Bali tweeted that there is a huge panic situation among the people of the region after the announcement by a key US ally in northern Syria for airstrikes through warplanes.

A few days ago, US President Donald Trump had called back the army which gave Turkey a chance to attack Kurdish forces. However, Trump had threatened to punish Turkey economically if it attacks Kurdish. Anything or any move outside of what we think is humane would invite big trouble, Trump had said.

The Kurdish People’s Protection Units commonly known as the YPG is a terrorist front affiliated to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK)

Before Wednesday’s announcement, Syria had condemned Turkey calling its behavior aggressive behavior and of hostile intentions, reported news agency SANA. The Foreign Ministry said aggressive behavior of the Erdogan regime cannot be justified and it clearly shows the intentions of Turkish expansionists in the Syrian Arab Republic territory.

