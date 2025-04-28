Home
Tuesday, April 29, 2025
Turkey Denies Claims Of Arms Delivery To Pakistan, Erdoğan Calls For De-escalation

Amid rising tensions between India and Pakistan, the unexpected arrival of a Turkish military aircraft in Karachi sparked widespread speculation about a potential arms delivery. However, Turkey swiftly denied the claims, clarifying that the plane's stop was merely for refueling.

Amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, and the mounting fears of an impending conflict, the recent arrival of a C-130E military transport aircraft in Pakistan from Turkey, has sparked widespread speculation. The situation has raised questions regarding whether one of Pakistan’s key allies may have made an urgent military equipment delivery.

The Flight and Initial Reports

Multiple reports surfaced on social media suggesting that a Turkish C-130E Hercules aircraft had landed in Karachi, allegedly carrying military cargo. These claims were largely based on flight-tracking data published by open-source intelligence (OSINT) trackers, who tracked the aircraft flying over the Arabian Sea on April 28. The news quickly spread across various platforms, triggering concern among military analysts, academics, and geopolitical experts in India.

In particular, Indian media outlets claimed that not just one, but six C-130Es had landed in Pakistan, fueling further speculation and uncertainty. This development generated a significant stir on social media, with many fearing the possibility of increased military activity in the region.

Officials in Turkey Refutate The Claims

However, these claims were promptly addressed and refuted by the Turkish Ministry of Defence. The Directorate of Communications for the Presidency clarified the situation, stating, “A cargo plane from Türkiye landed in Pakistan for refueling. It then continued on its route. Speculative news made outside of the statements of authorized persons and institutions should not be relied upon.”

This statement aimed to debunk the speculation and alleviate concerns, asserting that the aircraft’s stop in Pakistan was solely for refueling purposes and not to deliver military equipment.In the midst of these developments, Pakistan’s military remains on high alert, driven by the growing fear of a potential Indian military strike, especially in the wake of previous incidents such as the Uri and Pulwama terror attacks. Given the current volatility in the region, the Pakistani military has fortified its defenses, particularly in the Kashmir area.

Turkey Calls for De-escalation

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan weighed in on the rising tensions, calling for immediate de-escalation between India and Pakistan. “We don’t want new conflicts between Pakistan and India,” he said, urging both nations to take measures to prevent further escalation. “We hope tensions will be de-escalated,” Erdoğan added, emphasizing Turkey’s desire for peace and stability in the region.

Turkey’s foreign ministry has also confirmed that it is closely monitoring the situation, reinforcing its commitment to peace and urging all parties to avoid actions that could lead to a broader conflict.

Filed under

Pahalgam attack news Pahalgam Terror Attack turkey

