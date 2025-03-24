Turkish authorities have detained several journalists amid intensifying protests over the imprisonment of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu.

Turkish authorities have detained several journalists amid intensifying protests over the imprisonment of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a key political rival to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Associated Press reported on Monday, citing Disk-Basin-Is, a media workers’ union.

The union said at least eight reporters and photojournalists were taken from their homes, raising concerns over press freedoms and democracy in the country.

Disk-Basin-Is denounced the detentions as an “attack on press freedoms and the people’s right to learn the truth” and demanded the immediate release of detained journalists.

“You cannot hide the truth by silencing journalists!” the union wrote in a statement on X.

Growing Unrest Following Imamoglu’s Imprisonment

The detentions come as protests continue to rock the country following Imamoglu’s arrest on Sunday. A Turkish court ordered that the mayor be jailed pending trial on corruption charges, triggering the largest wave of anti-government demonstrations in over a decade. Imamoglu’s suspension from duty was later announced by the Interior Ministry, which appointed an acting mayor from the city’s governing council.

Imamoglu’s imprisonment is widely perceived as a politically motivated attempt to sideline him from the 2028 presidential race, a claim the government strongly denies.

Officials insist that the judiciary operates independently and that the charges against the mayor—including allegations of running a criminal organisation, bid-rigging, and extortion—are based on legal grounds. His supporters, however, argue that the charges are baseless and designed to eliminate him as a political threat to Erdogan’s administration.

The mayor’s arrest has sparked widespread protests across major Turkish cities, with thousands taking to the streets in defiance of government-imposed bans on public gatherings. Security forces have responded with tear gas, water cannons, and mass arrests. More than 300 demonstrators have been detained since the protests began, AP reported, quoting rights groups.

Despite his imprisonment, Imamoglu received overwhelming support from his opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP), which held a primary election over the weekend, endorsing him as its presidential candidate. According to the report, more than 1.7 million CHP members participated in the vote.

Alongside Imamoglu, 47 others—including his key aide and two district mayors—were also jailed pending trial. One of the arrested mayors has since been replaced by a government-appointed official. An additional 44 suspects were released under judicial control.

Erdogan’s Political Landscape

Imamoglu’s rise in Turkish politics has been a significant challenge to Erdogan’s dominance. The opposition leader first won the Istanbul mayoral seat in 2019, dealing a historic defeat to Erdogan’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), which had controlled the city for 25 years. A legal challenge led to a rerun of the election, which Imamoglu won by an even greater margin. He retained his position in the 2024 local elections, further solidifying his popularity.

Analysts have warned that Erdogan’s crackdown on opposition figures and journalists may further strain Turkey’s relations with Western allies and increase domestic political tensions, reports suggest.