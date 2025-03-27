Turkish authorities have detained nearly 1,900 people across the country in connection with nationwide protests triggered by the arrest of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, Reuters reported on Thursday. The mass protests, which erupted after Imamoglu was jailed pending trial for alleged graft, have sparked condemnation from international bodies, rights groups, and opposition parties, but Turkey has dismissed the criticism, calling it “prejudiced.”

Imamoglu, a prominent political rival to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was arrested last week after being sentenced to jail for corruption charges. His arrest, which came ahead of his candidacy for the 2028 presidential elections, led to the largest anti-government protests in Turkey in over a decade, reports suggest. The Republican People’s Party (CHP), led by Imamoglu, as well as other opposition groups, rights organisations, and Western powers, have decried the case as politically motivated, aimed at eliminating a major challenger to Erdogan’s rule.

The Erdogan government has said the judiciary is independent and that the decision to arrest Imamoglu was based solely on the gravity of the corruption allegations against him. Speaking to media in Istanbul, Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc defended the arrest, saying, “We don’t want the arrest of any politician, but if there is evidence of a violation, it can happen. The judiciary made a reasonable decision given the severity of the allegations,” Reuters reported.

According to the report, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said since the protests began last Wednesday, a total of 1,879 people have been detained. Of those, 260 individuals were jailed pending trial, while 489 were released, and 662 are still in the process of being handled by authorities. He also told the news agency that 150 police officers had been injured during the unrest.

The protests, which have largely been peaceful, have sparked concerns over the excessive use of force by the police. Rights groups are calling for an investigation into the police’s handling of the demonstrations, while also urging the government to allow for continued peaceful protests.

In response to international criticism, including from Western leaders who view the arrest as an example of democratic backsliding, Tunc insisted that the Turkish government does not interfere with the judiciary. “Being an elected official does not mean impunity,” he reportedly said, adding that the timing of Imamoglu’s arrest had nothing to do with his political ambitions.

The arrest followed a decision by a Turkish university to annul Imamoglu’s diploma, which is required for eligibility to run in the presidential elections.

Additionally, the arrest of seven local journalists covering the protests has raised alarm over press freedom in Turkey. Minister Tunc denied claims that the Turkish government is targetting journalists, arguing that there was a “misperception” about the country’s treatment of the media.