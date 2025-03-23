Home
Sunday, March 23, 2025
Live Tv
  Turkey Jails Istanbul Mayor Before Trial, Triggering Nationwide Protests

Turkey Jails Istanbul Mayor Before Trial, Triggering Nationwide Protests

A Turkish court ordered the jailing of Ekrem İmamoğlu, chief political rival to President Erdoğan, ahead of his trial on corruption charges.

Turkey Jails Istanbul Mayor Before Trial, Triggering Nationwide Protests

A Turkish court on Sunday ordered the jailing of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, a prominent opposition leader and chief political rival to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, ahead of his trial on corruption charges


A Turkish court on Sunday ordered the jailing of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, a prominent opposition leader and chief political rival to President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, ahead of his trial on corruption charges, Reuters reported. The decision has triggered mass protests across Turkey and intensified accusations of political repression.

İmamoğlu, a member of the Republican People’s Party (CHP), was detained and taken to Silivri Prison, sparking an immediate backlash from opposition supporters.

According to the report, tens of thousands of demonstrators gathered in Istanbul, Ankara, and Izmir, defying a government-imposed ban on public gatherings. Riot police used tear gas and water cannons to disperse the crowds, leading to clashes and the arrest of more than 300 people.

İmamoğlu, 54, has denied all allegations, calling them “unimaginable accusations and slanders.” He vowed to continue fighting against what he labelled a “coup” against Turkish democracy.

“We will rip away this dark stain on our democracy, all together,” İmamoğlu said before his arrest, according to Reuters.

His removal from office was confirmed by the Interior Ministry, which also dismissed two other district mayors in connection with the case.

The court accused İmamoğlu of “establishing and leading a criminal organisation, accepting bribes, embezzlement, unlawfully recording personal data, and rigging public tenders” as part of an ongoing financial investigation. At least 20 others were also jailed in connection with the probe.

In response to İmamoğlu’s detention, the CHP opened polling stations across the country, allowing even non-members to cast “solidarity votes” for him as their preferred presidential candidate.

CHP Chairman Özgür Özel predicted millions of votes, reportedly saying, “İmamoğlu is on the road to prison, but also to the presidency.”

Though no general election is scheduled until 2028, Erdoğan has reached his term limit. If he seeks re-election, parliament would need to approve an early vote. Recent polls suggest İmamoğlu is leading Erdoğan, raising concerns among critics that his legal troubles are an attempt to block his candidacy.

 

Ekrem Imamoglu Istanbul Mayor Jailed Recep Tayyip Erdoğan turkey protests

IPL 2025: Chennai Super Kings Take Home The Winning Title
Fresh Violence In Gaza: Trump’s Envoy Blames Hamas, Says Report ‘US Stands With Israel’
Two Teenagers Fatally Shot Outside Massachusetts Mall Amid Reports of Fight
CSK vs MI IPL 2025: Who Is Vignesh Puthur? Kerala Spinner Replaces Rohit Sharma &...
Schumer Says Won’t Step Down As Senate Democratic Leader Amid Spending Bill Controversy
Israel Launches Operation In Rafah: Tel al-Sultan Encircled, Hamas Infrastructure Hit
