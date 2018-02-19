Turkey has denied all the allegation of suspected gas attack in Syria's Afrin region after the Syrian Kurdish forces and monitoring group alleged the Turkish government of carrying the attack. Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu denied the reports the reports as propaganda by the interdict Kurdistan workers party (PKK). Syrian state news agency SANA, citing a doctor in an Afrin hospital said the attack has caused the breathing difficulties in the villagers.

Turkey repudiated the use of chemical weapons in Syria during its military operations. The Syrian Kurdish forces and monitoring group claimed that Turkey has carried out a chemical gas attack in Syria’s Afrin region.”Turkey did not use any kind of chemical weapons, it’s just an unsubstantiated story,” Turkish foreign minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told reporters at the security conference in Munich. He added, “Turkey has taken every possible care to protect the lives of civilians while carrying military operations,”.

Cavusoglu refused the reports as propaganda by the syndicate close to the interdict Kurdistan workers party (PKK) that is responsible for the infiltration on Turkish land and also blamed the YPG was using civilians as human shields in areas under its control. Turkish military perpetrated a suspected gas attack that injured six people in Syria’s Afrin region, claimed Syrian Kurdish forces and monitoring group. The Syrian Observatory for Human rights told Reuters that Turkish and their Syrian insurgent allies hit the village on Friday with shells. The Britain-based war monitoring group said medical sources in Afrin reported that six people in the attack suffered breathing difficulties and dilated pupils, indicating a suspected gas attack.

Syrian state news agency SANA, citing a doctor in an Afrin hospital mentioned Turkish shelling of the village has led to choking in six people in the village. United Nations on February six has called for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire in Syria. The Kurdish People’s Defence Unit YPG and its partners have set up three autonomous cantons in the north, including Afrin. They have seized a territory from Islamic State with a help of the U.S and their expansion of influence though Washington opposed their autonomy plans.