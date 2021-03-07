Ankara has rejected the “baseless” decisions against Turkey taken by the Arab League’s foreign ministers meeting that demanded an end to military intervention by Turkey in their Arab brotherland.” The Turkish Foreign Ministry issued a statement calling on some members of the league to end their “insisting on stereotypical arguments against our nation in order to hide their disruptive actions,” he said, emphasising that the decisions against Turkey were “unrequited.” among the citizens of “friendly and brotherly” Arab countries.

This statement from the Turkish foreign ministry came in response to the comment made by the Egyptian foreign minister Sameh Shukry on Wednesday, in which he said that the league wants to “stop all foreign activity in Libya… with the necessity of a ceasefire to be respected.”

Emphasising Turkey’s effort to maintain peace and stability in the region and the world, The ministry said that One of our top priorities for the region is to protect the Arab countries’ sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as to form political unions between them.

Turkey said that We once again call on the Arab League to put the Arab people’s unity, development, and well-being first, and to constructively contribute to the region’s security and stability, rather than threatening our country with false accusations.

On March 3, foreign ministers from Arab League member countries met in Cairo, Egypt’s capital, and hand over the chairmanship of the meeting to Qatar. Arab foreign ministers reappointed a veteran Egyptian diplomat as the Secretary-General of the Cairo-based Arab League. The Arab foreign ministers meeting in Cairo backed Ahmed Aboul Gheit, a former ambassador to the United Nations and Egypt’s last foreign minister under ousted president Hosni Mubarak. He has been outspoken in his criticism of Turkey and Iran, two regional powers with significant clout in the Arab world.

