Turkey Strikes Kurdish Militants In Response To Deadly Attack On TUSAS

Turkey launched airstrikes on suspected Kurdish militant targets in Iraq and Syria after an attack on TUSAS killed five, escalating tensions in the region.

In a rapid response to a devastating attack on Turkey’s state-run defense company, TUSAS, Turkish military forces targeted suspected Kurdish militant positions in Iraq and Syria. The airstrikes, which began on Thursday, came just a day after a horrific incident at the TUSAS facility that left five individuals dead and more than a dozen injured.

The attack on TUSAS occurred on Wednesday afternoon when two assailants, a man and a woman, detonated explosives and opened fire on the premises. Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya confirmed that all five victims were civilians, with one identified as a mechanical engineer, Zahide Guclu. The attack has drawn widespread condemnation, including from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who described it as “heinous.”

Reports indicate that the attackers arrived in a taxi and detonated an explosive device at the entrance, allowing them to gain entry to the complex. Following the explosion, they unleashed a barrage of gunfire within the facility. Security officials stated that the attackers were also killed during the ensuing chaos.

Yerlikaya emphasized that the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) is suspected of orchestrating the assault, a claim that was echoed by Defense Minister Yasar Guler. “We give these PKK scoundrels the punishment they deserve every time. But they never come to their senses,” Guler stated. He further asserted, “We will pursue them until the last terrorist is eliminated.”

Airstrikes On PKK Targets

In retaliation, Turkey’s National Intelligence Organisation launched airstrikes on various PKK positions across Iraq and Syria, targeting military installations, ammunition depots, and infrastructure linked to the Kurdish militants. Armed drones were reportedly deployed in these strikes, marking a significant escalation in Turkey’s military efforts against the PKK and its affiliates.

Huang also noted that the Islamic State group and leftist extremists have previously carried out attacks within Turkey, highlighting the broader security challenges the country faces.

The Ongoing Conflict

The PKK has been engaged in an armed struggle against the Turkish state since the 1980s, seeking greater autonomy for Kurdish regions in Turkey. This longstanding conflict has resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands and remains a contentious issue in Turkish politics. The PKK is classified as a terrorist organization by Turkey and its Western allies.

The timing of the TUSAS attack coincided with rising discussions surrounding potential dialogues aimed at resolving the conflict. The pro-Kurdish political party in Turkey condemned the attack, emphasizing that it occurred at a critical moment when peace negotiations seemed possible.

Reactions from Domestic and International Leaders

In the aftermath of the attack, Turkish officials have expressed solidarity and determination. Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz remarked that the assault was aimed at undermining Turkey’s successes in the defense industry. Meanwhile, the Iraqi embassy in Ankara condemned the attack, affirming Iraq’s commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms.

International responses also followed suit, with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressing solidarity with the Turkish government and people. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis offered condolences to the victims’ families, further demonstrating the attack’s impact beyond Turkey’s borders.

