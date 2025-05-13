Turkey Vows Vigilance as PKK Declares End to Armed Struggle

The Turkish government is maintaining a watchful stance following the PKK announcement that it is ending its armed conflict with the state.

The Turkish government is maintaining a watchful stance following the Kurdistan Workers’ Party’s (PKK) historic announcement that it is dissolving and ending its decades-long armed conflict with the Turkish state, a move widely seen as a potential turning point in a conflict that has spanned nearly four decades and claimed tens of thousands of lives, The Associated Press reported on Tuesday.

“We are closely following attempts to sabotage the process and we will not allow anyone to test our state’s determination in this regard,” AP quoted Fahrettin Altun, the head of the Turkish presidential communications office, as saying, in a statement on Tuesday.

The PKK, which is considered a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the United States and the European Union, announced its disbandment on Monday. The decision comes several months after its imprisoned leader, Abdullah Ocalan, publicly urged the group to dissolve and pursue Kurdish rights through political negotiation rather than armed insurgency.

While the group’s original goal was to establish an independent Kurdish state, its demands have shifted over the years toward calls for greater autonomy and expanded rights within the Turkish state. The group’s insurgency has spilled into neighbouring Iraq and Syria and has been one of the Middle East’s longest-running conflicts since it began in the 1980s.

The latest peace initiative, dubbed “Terror-Free Turkey” by the government, was launched in October, the report said. The plan gained attention after a key political ally of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan floated the possibility of parole for Ocalan, contingent on the PKK’s renunciation of violence and complete disbandment.

Despite the announcement, Turkish officials have not yet disclosed the concrete steps that will follow the PKK’s move.