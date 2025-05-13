Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
Live Tv
  • Home»
  • World»
  • Turkey Vows Vigilance as PKK Declares End to Armed Struggle

Turkey Vows Vigilance as PKK Declares End to Armed Struggle

The Turkish government is maintaining a watchful stance following the PKK announcement that it is ending its armed conflict with the state.

Turkey Vows Vigilance as PKK Declares End to Armed Struggle

The Turkish government is maintaining a watchful stance following the PKK announcement that it is ending its armed conflict with the state.


The Turkish government is maintaining a watchful stance following the Kurdistan Workers’ Party’s (PKK) historic announcement that it is dissolving and ending its decades-long armed conflict with the Turkish state, a move widely seen as a potential turning point in a conflict that has spanned nearly four decades and claimed tens of thousands of lives, The Associated Press reported on Tuesday.

“We are closely following attempts to sabotage the process and we will not allow anyone to test our state’s determination in this regard,” AP quoted Fahrettin Altun, the head of the Turkish presidential communications office, as saying, in a statement on Tuesday.

The PKK, which is considered a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the United States and the European Union, announced its disbandment on Monday. The decision comes several months after its imprisoned leader, Abdullah Ocalan, publicly urged the group to dissolve and pursue Kurdish rights through political negotiation rather than armed insurgency.

While the group’s original goal was to establish an independent Kurdish state, its demands have shifted over the years toward calls for greater autonomy and expanded rights within the Turkish state. The group’s insurgency has spilled into neighbouring Iraq and Syria and has been one of the Middle East’s longest-running conflicts since it began in the 1980s.

Advertisement · Scroll to continue

The latest peace initiative, dubbed “Terror-Free Turkey” by the government, was launched in October, the report said. The plan gained attention after a key political ally of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan floated the possibility of parole for Ocalan, contingent on the PKK’s renunciation of violence and complete disbandment.

Despite the announcement, Turkish officials have not yet disclosed the concrete steps that will follow the PKK’s move.

Filed under

Kurdish rights Kurdistan Workers' Party Recep Tayyip Erdoğan

A legal challenge was bro

UK High Court Hears Legal Challenge Over British Arms Used in Gaza
newsx

IPL 2025: Pat Cummins and Travis Head To Rejoin SRH, Marcus Stoinis And Josh Inglis’...
The Turkish government is

Turkey Vows Vigilance as PKK Declares End to Armed Struggle
As tensions between India

Operation Sindoor Rekindles a 1965 Legend: The Indian Pilot Who Took Down a Pakistani Starfighter
Pope Leo XIV made a signi

Pope Leo XIV Visits Headquarters of His Augustinian Order
Congress MP Shashi Tharoo

‘Operation Sindoor Was Handled Extremely Well’: Shashi Tharoor Praises PM Modi’s Response to Pakistan
Advertisement · Scroll to continue
Advertisement · Scroll to continue

Also Read

UK High Court Hears Legal Challenge Over British Arms Used in Gaza

UK High Court Hears Legal Challenge Over British Arms Used in Gaza

IPL 2025: Pat Cummins and Travis Head To Rejoin SRH, Marcus Stoinis And Josh Inglis’ PBKS Future Unclear

IPL 2025: Pat Cummins and Travis Head To Rejoin SRH, Marcus Stoinis And Josh Inglis’...

Operation Sindoor Rekindles a 1965 Legend: The Indian Pilot Who Took Down a Pakistani Starfighter

Operation Sindoor Rekindles a 1965 Legend: The Indian Pilot Who Took Down a Pakistani Starfighter

Pope Leo XIV Visits Headquarters of His Augustinian Order

Pope Leo XIV Visits Headquarters of His Augustinian Order

‘Operation Sindoor Was Handled Extremely Well’: Shashi Tharoor Praises PM Modi’s Response to Pakistan

‘Operation Sindoor Was Handled Extremely Well’: Shashi Tharoor Praises PM Modi’s Response to Pakistan

Entertainment

Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Third Collaboration: Fans Rejoice After 3 Idiots and PK Success

Aamir Khan and Rajkumar Hirani’s Third Collaboration: Fans Rejoice After 3 Idiots and PK Success

Did Avneet Kaur React To Virat Kohli’s Retirement With A Heart Gesture And Flying Kiss? Viral Video Tells The Truth

Did Avneet Kaur React To Virat Kohli’s Retirement With A Heart Gesture And Flying Kiss?

Zeenat Aman Reveals How Rishi Kapoor Used Two Cushions To Look Taller For A Romantic Scene With Her

Zeenat Aman Reveals How Rishi Kapoor Used Two Cushions To Look Taller For A Romantic

Pakistan Gave Us Another Reason: Ranveer Allahbadia Holds Up Osama’s Photo, Explains Why He Deleted His Controversial Post

Pakistan Gave Us Another Reason: Ranveer Allahbadia Holds Up Osama’s Photo, Explains Why He Deleted

Who Is Tory Lanez? Canadian Rapper Jailed In US Rushed To Hospital After Being Stabbed 14 Times, Both Lungs Collapsed

Who Is Tory Lanez? Canadian Rapper Jailed In US Rushed To Hospital After Being Stabbed

Lifestyle

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

Does Time Really Stop At Mount Kailash? Pilgrims Say 12 Hours Feel Like Two Weeks

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time Increases Globally

What Is A Tech Neck? Experts Warn Of A ‘Posture Epidemic’ As User Screen Time

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

Can Money Make You Moral? Study Reveals The Prosocial Side Of Wealth

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The Two Monuments So Iconic?

JD Vance Visits Amer Fort And Hawa Mahal In Jaipur With Family; What Makes The

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom

From Reel to Real: How Social Media is Shaping Bollywood’s New Age Stardom