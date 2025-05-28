Home
Wednesday, May 28, 2025
  • Turkey’s Erdogan Appoints Legal Team To Draft New Constitution, Citizens Fear An Extended Rule

Turkey’s Erdogan Appoints Legal Team To Draft New Constitution, Citizens Fear An Extended Rule

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that he has appointed a team of legal experts to start working on a new constitution, which critics say could allow him to remain in power beyond 2028, when his current term ends. Erdogan has led Turkey as President since 2014 and was Prime Minister for a […]

Turkey's Erdogan Appoints Legal Team To Draft New Constitution, Citizens Fear An Extended Rule

Erdogan reiterated Turkey's support for Pakistan, calling the relationship between the two countries “one of the best examples of true friendship.”


Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that he has appointed a team of legal experts to start working on a new constitution, which critics say could allow him to remain in power beyond 2028, when his current term ends.

Erdogan has led Turkey as President since 2014 and was Prime Minister for a decade before that as part of the Justice and Development Party.

He advocated for a new constitution arguing that the current one, which was drafted following a military coup in 1980, is outdated and contains elements of military influence. This is despite the fact that it was amended many times afterwards.

“As of yesterday, I have assigned 10 legal experts to begin their work, and with this effort, we will proceed with the preparations for the new constitution,” Mr Erdogan told his ruling party’s local administrators in a speech.

Under the current constitution, Mr. Erdogan cannot run again unless early elections are called or the legal framework is changed. Opponents believe that a push for a new constitution could serve as a way for term limits to change, allowing him to get re-elected and remain in power.

President Erdogan’s Stance

Mr Erdogan, who has grown increasingly authoritarian over the years, has denied seeking a new constitution in order to remain in power, saying last week, “we want the new constitution not for ourselves, but our country”.

“For 23 years, we have repeatedly demonstrated our sincere intention to crown our democracy with a new civilian and libertarian constitution” he added.

The effort to introduce a new constitution comes months after Ekrem Imamoglu, the popular mayor of Istanbul and a key Erdogan rival, was arrested and jailed on corruption charges.

His arrest has been widely viewed as politically motivated, although the government insists Turkey’s judiciary is independent and free of political influence.

It triggered widespread demonstrations calling for his release and an end to Turkey’s democratic backsliding under Mr Erdogan.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sia Gupta

Sia Gupta

Filed under

constitution President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan turkey

newsx

