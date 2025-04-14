A Turkish court on Monday rejected an appeal to release Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu from jail as he awaits trial on corruption charges.

A Turkish court on Monday rejected an appeal to release Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu from jail as he awaits trial on corruption charges, in a case that has sparked mass protests and drawn criticism for being politically motivated, The Associated Press reported.

According to the state-run Anadolu Agency, the Istanbul Criminal Court of First Instance ruled against appeals filed by Imamoglu’s legal team, deciding that his detention would continue pending the outcome of the trial.

Imamoglu, a high-profile opposition figure and widely seen as a leading challenger to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s long-standing rule, was detained on March 19 and formally jailed four days later. His arrest and removal from office have triggered the largest wave of anti-government protests in Turkey in recent years.

The government has defended the judiciary’s actions, insisting that courts operate independently and free from political influence. However, critics have argued that Imamoglu’s detention is a calculated move to eliminate a strong rival ahead of Turkey’s next presidential election, currently slated for 2028 but possibly taking place sooner.

Lawyers for the mayor had argued that the investigation was conducted in violation of legal standards, the report said, adding that they will likely renew appeal efforts.

The court also rejected appeals for Murat Ongun, chairman of a media company tied to the Istanbul municipality and a close aide to Imamoglu, along with other suspects arrested on similar charges, the agency reported.

According to the report, Imamoglu rose to national prominence after defeating Erdogan’s ruling party in the 2019 Istanbul mayoral election.

