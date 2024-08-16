Turkish Parliament Descends Into Chaos As Fistfight Erupts Over Jailed MP– Watch Video

Recently on Friday, the Turkish parliament descended into chaos, as a fight erupted during the debate over a jailed MP. Who is currently imprisoned on charges, that are viewed as politically motivated.

How The Fight Started?

This incident occurred, when Ahmet Sik, a member of the same party as the jailed deputy, spoke from the podium, calling the ruling party a “terrorist organization.” As a result, it prompted a physical attack by a lawmaker from President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s party. Thus, triggering a chaotic scene involving several deputies.

During the altercation, a female lawmaker got injured. Thus, leaving blood on the steps leading to the speaker’s lectern, and another opposition member also sustained injuries.

As per video footage, MPs from the ruling AKP party rushed in to punch Sik at the lectern, with dozens more joining the melee. Some attempting to restrain others.

Watch The Video

A fistfight broke out in Turkey’s parliament when an opposition deputy was attacked after calling for his colleague, jailed on charges of organizing anti-government protests but since elected an MP, to be admitted to the assembly https://t.co/M4NyyclfD2 pic.twitter.com/oCrNamNwCq — Reuters (@Reuters) August 16, 2024

Later, the deputy parliament speaker announced a recess after the fistfight. After a break of more than three hours, the session resumed, now presided over by the parliament speaker instead of his deputy.

During the course of the session, parliament reprimanded TIP’s Sik for his remarks against the AKP. At the same time, AKP’s Alpay Ozalan was also reprimanded for his physical assault on Sik.

Meanwhile, as per AP report, the leader of the largest opposition party Ozgur Ozel denounced the violence, stating, ‘It is a shameful situation. Instead of words flying in the air, fists are flying, there is blood on the ground. They are hitting women.’

