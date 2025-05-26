Turkish President Erdogan and Shehbaz Sharif Urge Immediate Gaza Ceasefire; Call for Unhindered Aid Access Amid Rising Death Toll

In a strong joint call for peace, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met in Istanbul on Sunday, urging an “immediate ceasefire” in Gaza and demanding “unimpeded humanitarian aid” be allowed into the war-torn enclave.

The two leaders held delegation-level talks, during which they voiced alarm over the deepening humanitarian catastrophe in Gaza, which continues to suffer under heavy Israeli bombardment and a blockade that has lasted for months.

“Prime Minister Sharif and President Erdoğan discussed pressing regional and international developments,” Sharif’s office said in an official statement after the meeting.

“They also expressed deep concern over the grave humanitarian situation in Gaza, urgently calling for an immediate ceasefire and unimpeded humanitarian access to the affected Palestinian population.”

Over 30 killed in fresh Israeli strikes as Gaza death toll soars

The joint call from Erdogan and Sharif came on the same day that at least 30 Palestinians were killed in new Israeli military strikes across the Gaza Strip, according to local health officials.

The violence stems from the war that broke out after October 7, 2023, when Hamas fighters launched a deadly cross-border assault, killing 1,200 people in Israel and taking 251 hostages back into Gaza, as per Israeli figures.

Since then, Israel’s relentless air and ground campaign has killed more than 53,900 Palestinians, based on the latest figures from Gaza’s health authorities. The destruction across the strip has been massive, and the humanitarian toll keeps rising with each passing day.

Gaza’s population pushed to the brink

The World Health Organization (WHO) and other aid agencies have described the situation in Gaza as nothing short of catastrophic. Nearly the entire population of 2.1 million is now facing chronic food shortages, with over 500,000 people reportedly living in conditions of extreme hunger, acute malnutrition, starvation, and disease.

Children have been especially hard-hit. Aid groups say that over 93 percent of children in Gaza—around 930,000—are at risk of famine. In February, a United Nations satellite analysis revealed that around 69 percent of Gaza’s buildings had either been damaged or completely destroyed in the conflict.

Meanwhile, Israel’s military operations have forced most of the civilian population into a shrinking stretch of land near the coast and in the southern city of Khan Younis, making aid delivery even more urgent—and more difficult.

Humanitarian aid faces delays, restrictions, and confusion

Following the October 7 attack, Israel imposed a full blockade on Gaza, which stopped all humanitarian aid from entering for several weeks. Since then, small amounts of aid have been allowed through, but humanitarian organizations say it’s not nearly enough.

Recently, Israel announced a new U.S.-backed aid delivery system that will operate from four aid centers in southern Gaza. These centers will be managed by private contractors, not international aid groups. However, the UN has already distanced itself, saying the plan doesn’t meet humanitarian standards and could make aid dependent on Israel’s political and military decisions.

Israel, for its part, says its forces will provide security for the aid hubs, but will not directly distribute the aid.

Despite these claims, the delivery of aid has been inconsistent, and the humanitarian crisis keeps growing. Many residents still can’t access clean water, food, medicine, or shelter as bombings continue and access roads are destroyed.

Netanyahu vows to take “full control” of Gaza

As global leaders like Erdogan and Sharif demand peace and humanitarian relief, Israel’s military is intensifying its campaign. Last week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that the ongoing offensive would only end once Israel had full control over Gaza.

This statement has added to fears that the war is far from over, despite increasing international pressure to halt the fighting and allow humanitarian agencies to function freely.

While calls for ceasefire and aid access continue to grow louder, the people of Gaza remain trapped in a deadly conflict, struggling to survive under bombs, blockade, and political deadlock.

