Turkish President Erdogan, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif Pledge to Boost Cooperation in Defence, Energy and Transport

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Istanbul on Sunday, pledging to deepen cooperation between the two nations, particularly in the areas of defence, energy and transportation, Reuters reported, citing a statement from Erdogan’s office.

“The two countries would strive to boost cooperation, particularly in defence, energy and transportation,” the Turkish presidency said, as reported by Reuters.

According to the report, Erdogan stressed that it was in both nations’ interests to increase collaboration in education, intelligence sharing and technological support.

“It is in the interest of Turkey and Pakistan to increase solidarity in education, intelligence sharing and technological support in the fight against terrorism,” Erdogan said during the talks, according to the official readout cited by the agency.

The meeting was attended by senior Turkish officials, including Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, Defence Minister Yasar Guler and National Intelligence Organization head Ibrahim Kalin, the report said.

Erdogan’s renewed engagement with Islamabad follows his public expression of solidarity with Pakistan earlier in May, after India carried out military strikes in retaliation for a deadly terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s tourist hub of Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 26 individuals.