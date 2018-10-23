Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday lambasted Saudi Arabia for the killing of dissident journalist Jamal Khashoggi and said that it was a planned and brutal murder. Erdogan said that Saudi Arabia has taken the first right step after accepting the murder and now they should reveal who committed the crime. He stressed that Turkish authorities have information that the murder is not instant but planned.

Speaking at an event in Ankara, the Turkish capital, Erdogan contradicted what Saudi has revealed about Khashoggi’s murder. As per the latest Saudi Arabia’s statement, he was killed when an argument escalated into a fistfight. Erdogan urged the Saudi authorities to reveal whether senior officials had been involved in planning the killing, suggesting that there’s more to what Saudi can reveal and the entire truth is not out yet.

Khashoggi’s death 3 weeks ago has triggered a diplomatic storm with Saudi Arabia and Turkey offering 2 different accounts of what happened to him. The Saudi story has shifted dramatically over time, from assertions he walked out of the consulate unharmed to finally acknowledging Khashoggi had been killed, allegedly in a fistfight that involved rogue Saudi agents and a top government aid who actually gave the order.

Meanwhile, Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir on Tuesday said that the kingdom was committed to a comprehensive investigation into the journalist’s death and had dispatched a team to Turkey.

However, the Turkish officials have maintained that Khashoggi murder was planned and was carried out by Saudi operatives and his body was dismembered.

