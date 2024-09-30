Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Tuesday, October 1, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Turkish Social Media Influencer Dies By Suicide

 Shocking news is coming from the other corner of the world where a Turkish TikToker, Kubra Aykut, died by suicide.

Turkish Social Media Influencer Dies By Suicide

Kubra Aykut’s story is a tragic reminder of the hidden struggles that many face, especially in the world of social media. Rising to fame as a TikTok influencer, she garnered significant attention with her unique content, particularly a video about “marrying herself” after feeling unable to find a suitable partner. This unconventional act resonated with many, showcasing her creativity and individuality.

Shocking news is coming from the other corner of the world where a Turkish TikToker, Kubra Aykut, died by suicide.

Kubra Aykut, who rose to fame after her ‘wedding without a groom’ video went viral, reportedly died by suicide after she fell from the balcony of a luxury apartment building’s fifth floor in Turkey.

The Turkish police are now investigating the case; subsequently, the investigation authorities also found a suicide note as reported by the agencies.

ALSO READ: Thirty Killed in North Carolina as Hurricane Helene Swamps

According to reports, Aykut, a 26-year-old influencer, died on September 23. She was found dead in Istanbul’s Sultanbeyli area.

Despite her viral success and a following of over a million on TikTok and 225,000 on Instagram, it appears that the pressures of maintaining an online persona took a toll on her mental health. Just hours before her death on September 23, she shared a concerning post about her struggles with weight loss, indicating that she was feeling increasingly overwhelmed.

The circumstances surrounding her passing were shocking, particularly her suicide note, which revealed her deep internal struggles. In it, she expressed feelings of despair and the difficulty of being kind to herself despite being good to others. Her message about the importance of self-care and the weight of societal expectations resonates deeply, especially in a world where many feel they must project a perfect image.

Her death prompted an outpouring of grief and discussion about mental health, especially among young people and influencers who often face scrutiny and unrealistic expectations online. It’s a stark reminder that behind the curated lives on social media, many are fighting battles that remain unseen.

The investigation into her passing is ongoing, but her story has sparked conversations about the need for greater awareness and support for mental health, particularly in the influencer community. It’s crucial to acknowledge these challenges and encourage open dialogue about mental well-being. Kubra’s story may serve as a catalyst for change, reminding us all of the importance of compassion and understanding in our interactions, both online and offline.

MUST READ:https://www.newsx.com/top-news/historic-austria-elections-the-rise-of-far-right-in-europe/Historic Austria Elections: The Rise of Far-Right in Europe

 

Filed under

Instagram Kubra Aykut TikTok influencer Turkish TikToker

Also Read

Russia Increases Defense Budget By 25%: A Record-Breaking Move

Russia Increases Defense Budget By 25%: A Record-Breaking Move

Tibetan Youth Congress Rallies For Cultural Preservation

Tibetan Youth Congress Rallies For Cultural Preservation

President Biden’s Stance On Israeli Military Actions In Yemen

President Biden’s Stance On Israeli Military Actions In Yemen

Trump’s Response To Hurricane Helene Sparks Debate

Trump’s Response To Hurricane Helene Sparks Debate

US Informed Of Israel’s Intent To Launch Ground Operation In Lebanon

US Informed Of Israel’s Intent To Launch Ground Operation In Lebanon

Entertainment

Rebel Wilson Opens Up About Marriage To Ramona Agruma

Rebel Wilson Opens Up About Marriage To Ramona Agruma

Rajinikanth Hospitalized, Fans Concerned, Condition Stabilized

Rajinikanth Hospitalized, Fans Concerned, Condition Stabilized

Bhumi Pednekar Says Her Role In Daldal Is One Of Her ‘Most Complex Characters’

Bhumi Pednekar Says Her Role In Daldal Is One Of Her ‘Most Complex Characters’

How Did Beverly Hills Cop Fame John Ashton Die?

How Did Beverly Hills Cop Fame John Ashton Die?

Angelina Jolie Calls Maria ‘Once In A Lifetime’ Role But ‘Most Challenging’

Angelina Jolie Calls Maria ‘Once In A Lifetime’ Role But ‘Most Challenging’

Lifestyle

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox