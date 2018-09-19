A massive outcry was witnessed among Pakistanis, just after the Islamabad High Court released former Prime Minister and chief Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Mohammad Safdar (N) on Wednesday, September 19, in the Avenfield corruption case.

The Islamabad High Court suspended the sentence of all three on a surety of 0.5 million each

A massive outcry was witnessed among Pakistanis, just after the Islamabad High Court released former Prime Minister and chief Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Mohammad Safdar (N) on Wednesday, September 19, in the Avenfield corruption case. Sharif, along with his family members were convicted in July by the court for not being able to prove the sources of assets for purchasing flats in London. Many social media users expressed their unhappiness over the court’s order.

The Islamabad High Court suspended the sentence of all three on a surety of 0.5 million each. A social media user called Khadija Abbas said, “Isn’t this an another example of scam in the country? I must say that Pakistan has become a mere joke among the world because of these Sharif dramas.”

#NawazSharif and Maryam Nawaz are set to be released from prison.

Isn't this an another example of scam in the country? I must say that Pakistan has become a mere joke among the world because of these Sharif dramas. — Kiya Parmar (@kiyapag) September 19, 2018

Our Judicial system is a joke. Where rapists of kids roam free who belong to lower class & can't even pay bail money, how can you expect the multi billionaire looters to stay inside. A dark day.#NawazSharif — Khadija Abbas (@TheKhadijaAbbas) September 19, 2018

So what does the suspension of the jail sentence against former #Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif mean? That the 'powers that be' only wanted him in jail to prevent him from contesting the July 25 general election and not to permanently bar him from politics? #NawazSharif — Mehreen Zahra-Malik (@mehreenzahra) September 19, 2018

Seriously !

If this convicted criminal can get a bail out. I tell you let all the prisoners be free from jails.

End up the concept of right and wrong Please DO! #MaryamNawaz #NawazSharif — Mah Noor (@_Mah_noor_) September 19, 2018

Finally when everyone is hoping "ab sb kuch badal jiya ga because mulk ki judiciary ab bht strong hogai hai" then suddenly corruption god father release with respect 😏😏😏😏 pakistan kabii nai badal sakta sorry imran khan 😭😭😭😭 #NawazSharif — Sardar Hamza (@SardarH06369198) September 19, 2018

@ImranKhanPTI

Is this naya Pakistan? Where corrupt leaders and looters of country are set free? It has caused a huge disappointment.

Please it's a request to take some immediate action. #NawazSharif — Kinza_khan (@Kinzakh64974374) September 19, 2018

So I'm really disappointed in the Pakistan courts today. I was hoping they finally turned to fight corruption. So we have a suspended sentence and a upheld conviction demonstrating the if you're rich, famous and have contacts, you can walk the earth, a free man. #NawazSharif — Dr Rita Pal (@dr_rita39) September 19, 2018

Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI please take serious actions and make NAB chief answerable, strictly, for this. The nation demands justice! No relief shall be given now!

We demand serious and straight actions against anyone who is bribed or is found guilty! #IHC #NawazSharif — Nouman (@Slypsycho) September 19, 2018

“Black day for whole pakistan. Credibility of our judiciary system just hit a new low. Blatant criminal will be let go because our law, our system, and especially our accountability bureau have failed miserably, ” said another social media user while reacting to the acquittal of Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Safdar.

ALSO READ: Nawaz Sharif, daughter Maryam and son-in-law Safdar acquitted in the Avenfield case

On the other hand, the court’s order brought exuberance in Nawaz Sharif’s party camp. Nawaz Sharif’s wife Kulsoom died on September 11 in a London hospital after a protracted battle with throat cancer.

ALSO READ: AgustaWestland VVIP choppers scam: Dubai court orders middleman Christian Michel’s extradition

The father-daughter duo was arrested by authorities upon their arrival in Pakistan on July 13. They had filed petitions in the court challenging the Avenfiled verdict by the Islamabad Accountability Court.

For all the latest World News, download NewsX App

Read More