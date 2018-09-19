A massive outcry was witnessed among Pakistanis, just after the Islamabad High Court released former Prime Minister and chief Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and son-in-law Mohammad Safdar (N) on Wednesday, September 19, in the Avenfield corruption case. Sharif, along with his family members were convicted in July by the court for not being able to prove the sources of assets for purchasing flats in London. Many social media users expressed their unhappiness over the court’s order.
The Islamabad High Court suspended the sentence of all three on a surety of 0.5 million each. A social media user called Khadija Abbas said, “Isn’t this an another example of scam in the country? I must say that Pakistan has become a mere joke among the world because of these Sharif dramas.”
“Black day for whole pakistan. Credibility of our judiciary system just hit a new low. Blatant criminal will be let go because our law, our system, and especially our accountability bureau have failed miserably, ” said another social media user while reacting to the acquittal of Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam and son-in-law Safdar.
On the other hand, the court’s order brought exuberance in Nawaz Sharif’s party camp. Nawaz Sharif’s wife Kulsoom died on September 11 in a London hospital after a protracted battle with throat cancer.
The father-daughter duo was arrested by authorities upon their arrival in Pakistan on July 13. They had filed petitions in the court challenging the Avenfiled verdict by the Islamabad Accountability Court.
