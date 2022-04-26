Twitter on Monday revealed the company’s sale to Tesla CEO Elon Musk for USD 44 billion. The announcement followed a series of Tweets showing the rage of Twitter Users as they say the deal is dangerous for the democracy.

This deal is dangerous for our democracy. Billionaires like Elon Musk play by a different set of rules than everyone else, accumulating power for their own gain. We need a wealth tax and strong rules to hold Big Tech accountable. — Elizabeth Warren (@SenWarren) April 25, 2022

Elon Musk paid $0 in federal taxes in 2018.



If he can afford Twitter, he can damn well afford to pay his fair share in taxes. We need a Billionaire Tax NOW. — Congresswoman Marie Newman (@RepMarieNewman) April 25, 2022

Meanwhile the recent addition of a board member, shareholders will receive USD 54.20 in cash for each share of Twitter stock they possess, which matches Musk’s original offer and represents a 38% premium over the stock price the day before Musk declared his ownership in the firm.

The deal wraps up a frenetic news cycle in which the Tesla and SpaceX CEO became one of Twitter’s largest shareholders, was offered and turned down a seat on the board, and made a bid to buy the company — all in less than a month.

In a statement, Musk added, “Free speech is the core of a functional democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where subjects crucial to humanity’s future are debated.”

Musk in his statement stated that he wants to make Twitter better than it has ever been by adding new features, opening up the algorithms to increase trust, combating spam bots, and authenticating all humans.

Elon Musk feels that Twitter has a lot of potential still to be explored and seemed excited to work with the company and the Twitter community to expand it further.

After his statement on Twitter, the users went on with negative comments and remarks stating it was a bad decision.

.@elonmusk’s offer to buy Twitter is a good deal for shareholders and raises the prospect that the platform will be a place where free speech can thrive, not a tool for narrative enforcement. — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) April 25, 2022

The agreement comes after Musk stated last week that he had secured USD 46.5 billion in financing to buy Twitter, a move that appears to have prompted Twitter’s board to seriously explore the purchase. The board met on Sunday to consider Musk’s proposal.

In a statement, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal said: “Twitter serves a purpose and is relevant to the entire world. We are extremely proud of our teams and motivated by work that has never been more critical.”

Elon has decided not to join our board. I sent a brief note to the company, sharing with you all here. pic.twitter.com/lfrXACavvk — Parag Agrawal (@paraga) April 11, 2022

Meanwhile, it is being suspected that with Elon Musk’s entry, Twitter will expand its scope to various other products and services to give competition to Facebook’s Meta.