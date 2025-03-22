Home
Saturday, March 22, 2025
Twitter’s Iconic Bird Logo Sells for Nearly $35,000 at Auction

The iconic Twitter bird logo, which once adorned the tech company’s San Francisco headquarters, has sold for nearly $35,000 at auction.

Twitter's Iconic Bird Logo Sells for Nearly $35,000 at Auction


The iconic Twitter (now Elon Musk-owned X) bird logo, which once adorned the tech company’s San Francisco headquarters, has sold for nearly $35,000 at an auction, the Associated Press reported.

According to the report, the 560-pound (254 kg) sign, measuring 12 feet by 9 feet (3.7 meters by 2.7 meters), was auctioned off by RR Auction, known for handling rare and collectible items. The piece fetched an impressive $34,375, though the buyer’s identity remains undisclosed.

The sale comes after Twitter’s rebranding to X under Elon Musk’s leadership. The bird logo, a staple of the company’s visual identity for over a decade, was removed from the company’s headquarters when Musk took over.

Musk had previously auctioned off various items from the former Twitter headquarters, including office furniture, kitchen equipment, and other memorabilia, the report stated.

In addition to the Twitter logo, other tech history items at the auction fetched huge amounts too. A rare Apple-1 computer, complete with accessories, sold for $375,000, while a 1976 Apple Computer Co. check signed by Steve Jobs fetched $112,054. A sealed first-generation 4GB iPhone also made waves, selling for $87,514.

