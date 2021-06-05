Nigeria has banned Twitter indefinitely after it deleted Nigeria's president Muhammadu Buhari's tweet on punishing militants. Twitter had flagged the particular tweet as breach of its "abusive behaviour" policy.

Nigeria is the very first nation to impose a ban on a social media giant, which means Twitter will no longer be used in Nigeria. This action was taken after the 2 days Twitter removed Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari’s ‘abusive’ civil war tweet. In reference to the 1967-70 civil war, the president had tweeted, “Those of us in the fields for 30 months, who went through the war, will treat them in the language they understand”. The particular tweet meant that Nigeria’s President warned to punish militants in the country’s southeast area, whom authorities have blamed for deadly attacks on government property.

As per Twitter’s policy, it said that the particular tweet has breached its “abusive behaviour” policy. Consequently, the President’s handle was disabled for 12 hours.

According to the Nigerian Government, Twitter was prohibited because it was being used for purposes that were “capable of undermining Nigeria’s corporate existence.” Following the government’s statement, Twitter was still operational in Nigeria, to this Ministry Special Assistant Segun Adeyemi said “I can’t answer technicalities..operations will be suspended indefinitely.”

As per Reuters, on early Saturday certain mobile carriers in Nigeria were unable to access Twitter’s website. However, its website and app were functioning on other networks.